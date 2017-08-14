Mewtwo, arguably the most well-known of the Legendary Pokémon, was available to Pokémon Go trainers at the Pokémon Go Stadium show in Yokohama in Japan.
Those attending the show were the first ever to capture the Genetic Pokémon, however Pokémon Go developer Niantic, announced that Mewtwo will be available for players worldwide through invite-only “exclusive raid battles.”
Exclusive raid battles are similar to the cooperative raid battles — where trainers work together to capture a raid boss or a legendary Pokémon — introduced earlier this summer, except not everyone will have the chance to participate in these battles.
To receive an invitation trainers must successfully complete a raid by defeating a Raid Boss at the gym where the exclusive raid battle will take place. The invite will tell trainers in advance to allow them to coordinate with other trainers.
Mewtwo will be the first Pokémon featured in exclusive raid battles but other powerful Pokémon may hatch from Raid Eggs found at the exclusive raid battles over the next few weeks.
Niantic announced that the three Legendary birds — Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres — and Lugia will be available in raid battles from August 14th to the 31st.
Source: Niantic
