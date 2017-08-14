News
PREVIOUS|

Essential Phone now available for pre-order through Telus at $1,050 outright

After a short delay, the Essential phone is coming soon

Aug 14, 2017

11:08 AM EDT

6 comments

essential camera

Android co-creator Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is now available for pre-order through Telus for $1,050 outright and $290 down on select two-year contract plans starting at $95 per month.

The handset also costs $490 on plans starting at $85 per month at Telus, which is the only carrier in Canada to offer the device on contract. It is available in both ‘Black Moon’ and ‘Pure White’ variants.

In the U.S., the phone is priced at $699 USD outright through the company’s own website.

Telus customers can also add an accompanying 360 Camera mod — which clips on to the back of the phone — for an extra $100. The mod allows for 4K 360-degree video capture.

The Canadian carrier says the device will ship within three to five days, which likely indicates the launch date is within that time span. The phone was originally expected to be ready for pre-order in late July.

Telus and Essential will not sell the phone locked — a decision the carrier says was made prior to the CRTC’s recent unlocking ban decision which will go into effect in December.

The modular device features a 5.71-inch bezel-less ‘Full-Display’ screen with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 resolution. It will ship with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The handset also includes a case made from titanium and ceramic, which Essential says leads to a more durable device.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Aug 4, 2017

7:04 PM EDT

Telus trademarks Drive+, plans to work with Mojio and release in-car device by ZTE

Business

Aug 11, 2017

8:20 AM EDT

Telus Q2 2017 wireless results top $1.8 billion, subscriber base reaches 8,700,000

News

Jun 2, 2017

11:44 AM EDT

Patent for Andy Rubin’s Essential Smart Glasses discovered

News

Aug 11, 2017

12:43 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada starts carrying digital game codes online

Comments

  • jellmoo

    Whoa whoa whoa… $699 USD should translate to about $887 CAD. What on earth is with an extra $160(ish) premium on top of that???

    • Hilman in Edmonton

      Agreed, I will wait for the Pixel 2 XL specs/price and make a decision between the two. Hopefully Essential will ship to Canada by then making the $699 USD price a little easier to stomach.

    • Jason

      I think most people won’t be getting a contract with this so they need to get more money somehow

    • Orage42

      Yeah something’s way off.

      $900 ok. $950 Maybe. $1050? Come on..

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Must Unlocked Phone Regulatory Recovery Fee*.

      *not a Governmental Fee

  • Omar

    Lmao. The name of the phone is so ironic.