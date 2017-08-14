Essential Phone now available for pre-order through Telus at $1,050 outright

Android co-creator Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is now available for pre-order through Telus for $1,050 outright and $290 down on select two-year contract plans starting at $95 per month.
The handset also costs $490 on plans starting at $85 per month at Telus, which is the only carrier in Canada to offer the device on contract. It is available in both ‘Black Moon’ and ‘Pure White’ variants.
In the U.S., the phone is priced at $699 USD outright through the company’s own website.
Telus customers can also add an accompanying 360 Camera mod — which clips on to the back of the phone — for an extra $100. The mod allows for 4K 360-degree video capture.
The Canadian carrier says the device will ship within three to five days, which likely indicates the launch date is within that time span. The phone was originally expected to be ready for pre-order in late July.
Telus and Essential will not sell the phone locked — a decision the carrier says was made prior to the CRTC’s recent unlocking ban decision which will go into effect in December.
The modular device features a 5.71-inch bezel-less ‘Full-Display’ screen with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 resolution. It will ship with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The handset also includes a case made from titanium and ceramic, which Essential says leads to a more durable device.
Source: Telus
Comments