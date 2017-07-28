For those of you who can’t find a Nintendo Switch, there’s now a new option for gaming on the go. Now available in Canada is the Nintendo 2DS XL, a larger version of the 2DS which plays all of the 3DS’ games, but lacks that system’s 3D functionality. However, the 2DS XL retains the additional ‘C Stick’ for enhanced controls and a built-in NFC reader for amiibo figures from the new Nintendo 3DS systems. The 2DS XL costs $199 and is currently only offered in black/turquoise.
The Nintendo 2DS XL is available at the following retailers:
It’s worth noting that while The Source will likely sell the 2DS XL, it’s not currently listed on the website.
Releasing alongside the new system are Hey! Pikmin and Miitopia, two of the major 2017 3DS game releases.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on the 2DS XL in the near future.
Comments