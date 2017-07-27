WhatsApp Messenger now has one billion active daily users

WhatsApp has announced that one billion people every day actively use its messenger app.
The Facebook-acquired app also now has 1.3 billion monthly users, a significant increase from its one billion monthly users counted last year. The user count even manages to top the 1.2 billion monthly users that Facebook Messenger recently revealed.
In total, WhatsApp now sees 55 billion messages sent through its service per day, along with 4.5 billion photos and one billion videos.
“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re committed more than ever to bringing you more useful features to enjoy, while delivering the reliability, simplicity, and security you expect with WhatsApp,” stated the company on its blog.
Whatsapp was founded in 2009 and in 2014 Facebook acquired the company for 19.3 billion USD.
In related news, WhatsApp announced it will end support for BlackBerry 10 devices on December 31st 2017.
WhatsApp can be downloaded on iOS or Android.
Source: WhatsApp
