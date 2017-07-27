The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) announced the installation of four new level two solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the City of Brampton on Tuesday.
The city was provided with $90,000 CAD to complete the project.
The four charging stations are located at the Brampton Soccer Centre. These are the first solar-powered EV charging stations in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area, according to the MTO.
“As the first municipality to offer solar-powered charging stations, the City of Brampton is showing its leadership,” said Steven Del Duca, the minister of transportation in a prepared statement. “Now electric vehicle owners can drive with ease, knowing they have charging stations readily available for their daily commute. This is just the beginning as Ontario moves to provide more sustainable infrastructure across the province.”
Through the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario program, the province plans to work with public and private partners to put more than 200 level 3 EV charging stations and nearly 300 level 2 stations across the province.
Levels determine how fast chargers can refill a vehicle’s battery. Level 3 charging stations are faster than level 2 EV stations. A level 2 station can fully charge a vehicle from zero to maximum capacity in four to eight hours.
The MTO believes a robust network of chargers across the province will allow EV owners to have longer trips and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The plan is to allow EV drivers to confidently travel from Windsor to Ottawa or Toronto to North Bay with their vehicles.
Source: Ministry of Transportation
Comments
Pingback: Brampton installs four new solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations | Daily Update()
Pingback: Brampton installs four new solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations – High Tech Newz()