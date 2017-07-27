The BlackBerry KEYone can now be purchased unlocked at Walmart.ca

The BlackBerry KEYone is now available at Walmart.ca for $650 CAD.
TCL, the manufacturers of the KEYone, announced the availability to purchase the unlocked devices back in May. During that time the KEYone was to be available for $729.
The company’s original announcement stated the unlocked variant was slated for a June, however in June TCL pushed the release date to “later this summer.” The delay was due to carrier demand said a TCL spokesperson in a statement.
Comparing the Walmart price to the carriers, the $650 price is actually cheaper than Bell, Rogers, SaskTel and Telus’ outright price for the device. However after reaching out to stores and trying to use the ‘buy in store’ option the KEYone appears to be only be available online.
The BlackBerry KEYone features a 4.5-inch 1080 x 1620 pixel display, a ‘Smart Keyboard’ that allows for 52 customizable shortcuts, and an embedded fingerprint sensor. Additionally the device includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, a 12-megapixel rear facing camera and 3,505 mAh battery.
Note to current owners of a locked KEYone, the CRTC announced all devices will be free to unlock starting in December.
Source: Walmart
