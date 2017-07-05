Tell us your favourite smartphone for a special episode of the SyrupCast

News
Jul 5, 2017

2:12 PM EDT

30 comments

iPhone 5S and iPhone 6S side by side

With the iPhone turning 10 years old (nine in Canada) last week, the MobileSyrup crew got to reminiscing about our favourite smartphones.

I advocated for the iPhone 5S, which former MobileSyrup editor Daniel Bader sold to me shortly after I started working at the website. The iPhone 5S featured a beautiful screen, especially compared to the phone I had at the time, the Galaxy Nexus. It was also the first iPhone to include the Apple’s now-standard Touch ID fingerprint authentication scanner. Even when I had a chance to get the iPhone 6S, I was somewhat hesitant to do so since its older sibling had served me so well.

Of course, a favourite smartphone is a deeply personal choice that has a lot to do with where you were at the time and the device you decided to buy, which is why we want to hear what your favourite smartphone is. Make sure to also tell us, in specific terms, why it’s your favourite. In addition, if you have a particularly fun or poignant anecdote related to your favourite phone, share it with us. Did you, for example, rappel down a bridge to retrieve it after it fell onto a sandbar?

We’ll feature the best ones on this week’s episode of the SyrupCast. As always, there’s one of three ways to have your comment read on the podcast.

a) Leave a comment in the comment section below.
b) Email us at podcast@mobilesyrup.com — on that note, please send us any questions you would like to see the SyrupCast crew tackle to that same email; we’ve had some great questions the past few weeks.
c) If writing isn’t your thing or you would rather be heard on the podcast, you can send your favourite smartphone via voice recording (again via podcast@mobilesyrup.com) and our sound engineer Robyn will add it to the podcast.

We look forward to seeing your favourite picks.

Comments

  • Rick Morayniss

    My favorite smartphone was the Galaxy S8+ for 4 days. It had a beautiful picture fast. Everything I wanted in a smartphone, then it fell off my desk and the screen cracked. Nothing more needs to be said. Like a beautiful piece of art, it is BREAKABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Peter Ehm

    I love my OnePlus One, which I bought in the fall of 2014 after my Galaxy S3 died from having a laptop fall on it on the exact spot not protected by a tempered glass overlay – dang. The main reason for the purchase was value, as I paid $475 CAD all-in with shipping, which was an incredibly good deal with the USD so low at the time. The OPO arrived 3 days before my trip to NYC, so I was still getting used to it as I left. Flying into JFK, the weather was perfect, so I took a number of pictures, thinking they might turn out decent. Only when I was back home did I discover how stunning the camera was on the phone, as my entire gallery from that trip looked incredible! To this day, I haven’t managed to take a better set of pictures than those, for all the perfect storm of reasons like weather, timing and the phone itself. My poor OPO is dying now from heat issues, so that I have to carry ice packs around with me to keep it alive, but I don’t care: it still works great. Yet I am torn trying to replace it, as nothing on the market offers a similar value as what I paid for it back then.

  • My favorite smart phone do far is my current one: LG Stylo 3+. I love the bigger screen, the stylus that comes with it, and all the ways I can write/draw with the apps. The anecdote for it? Well my old 5X broke on its own like 3 days before i went on a trip so i needed a new phone fast. This one was supposed to come a few days after I left.Innstead it came before! Crazy in an awesome way, right?

  • hoo dat

    I have to say that my BB Bold 9700 still remains my favourite smartphone of all time. It simply was the best device at that time: it was very solidly built; was secure; introduced me to BBM the then go-to messenger app; had a physical KB that has yet to be equalled, and; the OS was robust and secure.

    Fired it up for the first time in ages a couple of weeks ago, reconnected it to BIS and it’s still a viable workhorse device today and still more secure than pretty much anything else out there these days.

    I await the trolling.

    • DigitalMann

      I really liked my BB 9700 as well. My all time favourite has to be the BB 9900. I loved the industrial design and the “big” touchscreen. The 9900 only had an EDOF (Extended Depth of Field) camera…that was the only CON with the 9900 IMHO. I moved from there to a Z10 and then a Z30. Now rocking a iphone 5s waiting for the iPhone 8 (or whatever they plan on calling it)

  • Khamphet Visaychak

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/401dec8335811e5129cf4a531b6b0992006bd51e5739167eed33b8bc8361a5bc.jpg My current phone is my favorite smartphone, it’s the Huawei Mediapad X2. It boasts a 7 inch screen, yes 7 inches! Media consumption on a beautiful, large high resolution screen can’t be beat. The phone also has a huge battery that will last 2+ full days, dual SIM and SD card. 32 GB built in and I have an additional 128 GB, no shortage of space for music & videos.
    Best of all is the compliments I receive, when people are surprised it’s a smartphone and not a tablet.

  • My favorite phone was the HTC Touch Pro. From design to build quality, it was perfect. It was touch with a slide out keyboard and even a stylus. At the time it wasn’t released in Canada and I ordered it from Europe and it turned as many heads as you would expect a European sport car to.

    It ran Windows Mobile but it could do almost anything you could do on a computer. I even had a SNES emulator on there which sync the keyboard just like it did at home. By far the best phone experience I have ever had.

  • Kyle Tuck

    Nexus 5. Despite the poor battery life and mediocre camera, the SoC (Snapdragon 800) continued to feel snappy for over three years. I know many people continue to use this phone even today. It was the perfect size phone, and it is disappointing that it is so hard to get a 5″ phone with high end specs. It had a 1080p screen, giving it a very high PPI. It was running the latest version of Android for 3 years, starting at KitKat and upgradeable through Marshmallow. I had the 32GB model, which launched at the unbelievable price of $400. It’s pretty incredible that even now, well over 3 years later, some high end phones still only come with 32GB. Other highlights included NFC, wireless charging, and of course stock Android. Later Nexus/Pixel devices were obviously improvements, but none came close to the value of the Nexus 5.

  • Charles-Antoine Bouchard

    My favorite smartphone (for iOS) so far is the iPhone SE.

    Best design of all the iPhone lineup, very few compromises (only real thing missing from iPhone 6s and 7 is force touch). To me the small form factor is a big part of why I love it so much, since I’ve tried bigger phones and didn’t enjoy them as much.

    I’ve played with iOS and Android, so far preferring iOS (not by much). I also liked Android but my last daily driver in that case is a Nexus 5.

  • Smanny

    I have had many. I would say there is a number of smartphones that are great for a number of reasons. For instance the original Moto G was great because it was inexpensive, but offered a lot of great features for it’s low price. For a flagship I would have to go with a the Xperia Z5 premium because of its incredible 4k display, plus I really like the side power finger print scanner on the power button. I also really like the Moto Z for it’s ability to use all the Moto mods. Plus it can use Daydream VR as well. There are too many smartphones that offer a lot of different things.

  • Brad Fortin

    I’m gonna have to go with the Palm Pre: It was a great phone a slew of innovative features and enormous potential, but the toxic hellstew that was HP at the time essentially guaranteed its demise. The TouchPad was a pretty good tablet, too, but shared the fate of the Pre. Curse your poor decisions, Léo Apotheker!

  • Ghenosis

    Phone’s I’ve owned:
    Apple – iPhone 3G, 4S, 5, 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, 7 Plus, and now SE.
    Android – Note 3, Note 4, S6 Edge, Nexus 6P, S8, S8 Plus.

    Remembering my best experiences, my favorite phones were the Note 3, Nexus 6P, and iPhone SE. Right now I’m using the Galaxy S8 Plus but haven’t had enough time to make a solid opinion yet but I’m currently happy with how it’s performing.

    IMO the Note 3 and Nexus 6P have been fun customizing and loading up custom ROM’s and root. Now a days for my needs, I haven’t needed root for my Galaxy S8 Plus. Some solid ad blockers without the need for it and I’m liking the current TouchWiz/Samsung Experience 8.1.

    I chose the iPhone SE because going back to a 4inch screen was a surprising experience. Felt great in the hand and easy to carry around. The performance out of the phone is damn good and great battery life. I’d like them to refresh the SE, bump the resolution a bit if it doesn’t hurt battery, and add the new “Pro-Motion” technology from the new iPads. Oh, and the latest finger print sensor.

    There is probably a lot more I could say about every phone I’ve listed but I’ve tried to make it short with my preferences in mind.

  • Kevin Ahoy

    I might have to go with the Motorola V710. I was one of the first 700 to buy one from Telus, so I received a free BT earpiece. People thought I was talking to myself until they saw the blue glow LOL (BT wasn’t nearly as common in the early 00’s. That phone had a microSD slot, and built in memory to enable MP3 playback. Even the battery life was great. Three days with the regular battery, five (FIVE) with the extended battery, which came with its own door. Even had the extendable antenna. Lots of great memories of that phone. Music, battery life, and survivable!

    • Courtenay

      I remember the extended antennas. My first phone. Samsung, red and silver had the extended antenna.

  • MissFit

    Other than a short dip into the Apple pond, I’ve always had a Samsung phone (everything I buy is Samsung – I know.)
    My favourite was my WHITE Galaxy S3, I waited maybe 6 months too long to get rid of my iPhone 3S, which was laggy, tiny screened, and oh so restrictive. I was at fancy seaside restaurant with friends, and one of them had one, and it had that slick white case with the officially branded cover, I knew I had to have it! When I got my enormous (at the time) S3, the site, MyColorScreen was just starting, and I loved that you could apply different launchers and completely customize your screen. I don’t know how many different configurations I applied, but I’m sure it was about every 2 – 3 days, for about a couple years, especially after Marco Agas, and gang, released “Themer.” I was pretty sad when that site, and the app went by the way – but I still love that Galaxy S3. My Dad has it now, and it has a turquoise Samsung case/cover, and it lives in his hand.

    I’m enjoying my S7 (no I’m not upgrading this generation) and the KLWP launcher for my extreme customization needs (along with hard-coded themes from the Samsung store). I can’t imagine Apple can do anything too woo me back. I’m happy with the “under the hood” features of my current phone, with screen customization (of course,) expandable memory, waterproof, dazzling display, and the curved edge screen, great camera, and snappy speed. I guess I’m a Galaxy fan-girl!

  • Courtenay

    My first phone I had was a red flip Samsung. I fell in love with it. One of my favorite phones, I still miss it to this day. After that I’ve had an HTC (when smartphones first came out), LG, Motorola, Apple (I had it for 4 months before ditching it) I started using the Samusng galaxy S3 when it came out, got an S5, S6 Edge and now the S7. I love Samsung and it’s durability and not to mention they are well made in my opinion, I love android cause you can do so much. I’ve had Samsung computers and even my washer and dryer are Samsung.

  • rushboyz

    Samsung by a long shot. Bette screen, better battery life, better camera, better chipset basically a better phone. Oh and they usually release advantages 2-3 years before Apple Aka Copycat.

    • Eric Kaiser

      Username should be fanboyz lol

    • thereasoner

      Samsung does bring the latest features first it seems but the trade off is mediocre support.

  • Norman Fong

    My favorite smartphone is a real tie between The BlackBerry Bold 9900 or the Moto X 2013.

    I loved the BlackBerry Bold 9900 was my favorite BlackBerry. It was slow but it was a real communication work horse. Typing while walking safely is something that is nearly impossible to do with any modern smartphone. I really have to give credit to BlackBerry, BBM has really changed my life. Pity no one uses it anymore.

    My other favorite smartphone is the Moto X 2013. The Moto X 2013 has introduced some truly innovative features which competitors lack to this day. Always on “Ok Google”, Twist to activate the camera, custom hotword activation(i.e ‘OK Jarvis, Tell me the Weather’ ). , quick up to date software, easily unlocked bootloader, custom color combinations and wood backs. Right now in 2017, my Moto X is running marshmallow through a custom rom and it still feels as silky smooth as the day I purchased it in 2013. I loved talking to my phone while driving. I have since owned the LG G4 and Samsung Galaxy S4. Nothing has lasted longer than my Moto X 2013.

  • Eric Kaiser

    Loved my Nexus 4. It showed me everything an Android phone could be and got me hooked.

  • Martin Couture

    The iPhone SE is my all time favorite followed by the original Moto X which was the most comfortable phone to hold. For the past 2.5 years I had the chance to carry an iPhone 6 then a Note 5. The Note 5 is an impressive machine but the large brick is very hard to dissimulate in your pocket, and battery life is noting compare to an iPhone. Recently went back to iPhone with an SE and I have to say, I never felt so at home with a device. It’s so compact, fits in my hands, last forever and full of updates!

  • GordyDevice

    I really liked my LG G3. The display was excellent and it had the best camera I had ever used on a smart phone. The size was just right for me (i have big hands) and the G3 had everything I look for in a phone., SD card, yes, replaceable battery, yes and a big display. I only wish LG would upgrade it to the next version of Android.
    I now have a Huawei Honor 8, which is also a good smart phone, but the LG G3 was hard to beat.

  • @thecdn1967

    Obviously my iPhone 7 Plus but a close second was my HTC One M7- Google Play Edition. Great screen, horrible battery life.

    • thereasoner

      I Loved the M7 as well, still have it as a backup. I always thought that the ultra pixel camera got a bad rap as it always took great shots for me, better than other phones at the time especially indoors.

  • Ian

    My favourite is my ZTE Grand X 4. Good battery life, LTE connectivity, nearly-stock Android, big screen, fingerprint reader, and decent camera all for $250 Cdn.

  • Canadiana Jones

    Motorola RAZR. The one with a bump.

  • thereasoner

    It’s difficult to pick a favorite but my top 3 would probably be my HTC One M7, the Galaxy S6 and my Pixel. I love each of them for different reasons. Also a special mention to my first Android, the Nexus S.

  • Mark Atkisson

    Google Pixel, HTC one M7, or Galaxy S8

