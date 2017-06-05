News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s everything Apple announced at the WWDC 2017 keynote

Jun 5, 2017

5:07 PM EDT

6 comments

WWDC 2017 event

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote has officially wrapped up in San Jose, California. During this afternoon’s presentation, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed many additions to its iOS, iPad and Mac family of devices, among other announcements.

There was a lot to keep up with, so keep on scrolling for a comprehensive list of everything that Apple showed off during the keynote.

Apps

The App Store is getting redesigned for an easier and more personalized user experience.

iOS 11

Apple officially detailed iOS 11, which focuses on an upgraded Siri, Messages and augmented reality.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says iOS 10 is on 86 percent of iPhones, an attach rate that “blows away the other platform.”

Apple Pay will be updated to allow for person-to-person money transfers.

A “do not disturb while driving” feature will prevent drivers from sending and receiving messages and other notifications while behind the wheel.

ARKit brings augmented reality to “hundreds of millions of iPhones,” making it the “largest AR platform in the world.”

iPad

Apple revealed two new 10.5 and 12.9 inch iPad models, both of which are available to order now.

iOS 11 brings deeper Apple Pencil integration and a document scanner to iPad.

macOS

A new file system called Apple File System was revealed, which will replace HFS (Hierarchical File System).

New iMacs, which will include Intel’s new seventh generation “Kaby Lake” processors will come out later this week.

“High Sierra” is the latest version of the macOS, promising to be faster and more efficient all around.

The new OS will also be able to natively run high-intensity virtual reality programs.

The iMac Pro was revealed, which Apple says is the “most powerful” Mac device to date.

Music

Apple’s finally unveiled the long-rumoured Siri-powered speaker, which is officially called the “HomePod.”

tvOS

Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple TV later this year.

watchOS

watchOS 4 was officially detailed, which focuses on Siri, fitness apps and music.

WWDC isn’t done just yet, though; the event will run until June 9th, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more coverage.

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

12:08 PM EDT

Apple TV 4K set to eventually support Dolby Atmos surround sound

Resources

Sep 20, 2017

5:00 PM EDT

How to enable Do Not Disturb While Driving on iOS 11

News

Sep 21, 2017

1:21 PM EDT

iPhone X supply issues could be worse than initially expected, says report

Features

Jun 5, 2017

7:07 PM EDT

The 7 biggest stories from Apple’s WWDC 2017

Comments

  • Pingback: Here’s everything Apple announced at WWDC 2017 | Daily Update()

  • Do Do

    “Apps”

    About time. Almost impossible to find anything in the app store without Google.

    “iOS 11”

    Still no file manager? fail.

    “iPad”

    love reading on my 12.9”

    “macOS”
    “HSF”

    I’m terrified this is going to make a disaster of my current files on my mac when it updates.

    and what about “iTunes” Perhaps the worst thing about Apple is this joke called “iTunes” If apple needed to update (remove) anything, iTunes was it.

    Anyway, that’s my 2 cents.

    • Brad Fortin

      iOS 11 does have a file manager. It’s an app called “Files”. Fail on your part.

      The migration from HFS to APFS on several hundred million iOS devices went pretty smoothly with iOS 10.3, I imagine it’ll be about as smooth on macOS.

      Updating iTunes wouldn’t be as relevant to developers as it is to consumers, so if they want to announce anything in that regard it’ll likely be at their fall event instead of WWDC.

    • Do Do

      “Files” isn’t a file manager from the demonstration I saw.

  • Pingback: Ustwo Games unveils indie puzzle game, Monument Valley 2 | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Toronto-desarrollado Alto Aventura del 60 por ciento de descuento en la App Store – High Tech Newz()