News
PREVIOUS|

Apple announces its ‘most powerful’ Mac yet: the iMac Pro

Jun 5, 2017

2:04 PM EDT

15 comments

apple imac pro

At Apple’s developer conference, the tech giant announced the iMac Pro, which promises to be “the most powerful Mac ever.”

The iMac Pro features a 27-inch Retina 5K display, 8-core Xeon processors (which can scale all the way up to 18 cores) and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation. It comes in ‘space gray’ and has a 5K display with graphics running on AMD’s new Radeon Vega graphics GPU.

The iMac Pros will be available in December, 2017. There is no information yet on Canadian pricing and availability, though it will be $4,999 USD — about $6,700 CAD.

“We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time,” said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering in a press statement.

iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and it comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Additionally, the iMac Pro is the first Mac to feature 10Gb Ethernet, which the company promises will provide up to 10 times faster networking.

Additionally, updated its iMac line with 7th generation Interl Kaby Lake processors, Thunderbolt 3 and brighter, 500-nit Retina displays. The updated 21.5-inch iMac also features a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics to the $1,299 USD 21.5-inch iMac, which is available to order today and in stores Wednesday.

Related Articles

Features

Sep 27, 2017

5:42 PM EDT

macOS High Sierra’s most significant changes are under the hood

News

Sep 27, 2017

9:59 AM EDT

Apple confirms iPhone 8 suffers from crackling earpiece problem, says fix is coming

News

Sep 27, 2017

10:45 AM EDT

iPhone X production reportedly slowed by facial-recognition parts shortage

News

Sep 27, 2017

1:13 PM EDT

Apple updates privacy page and gives more detail about how Face ID works

Comments

  • FTR_Part_deux

    Hmmm…no more Mac Pro? They already got rid of their Cinema Display lineup years ago.

    • RoboBonobo

      Earlier in this year, they confirmed modular Mac Pro for next year.

  • Neil Osadchy

    A non user upgradable mac pro? The massive amounts of fail this is can not be computed. Anyone who argues that this a great idea is crazy.

    • FlamesFan89

      I was about to say something similar. They took their nearly un-upgradeable Mac Pro, and made it even less upgradeable. Courage.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      I didn’t watch the keynote about the new iMac Pro…but can RAM and hard drives still be upgradeable or is it sealed shut? All throughout the iMac’s existence, RAM and hard drives were pretty much the only things that you could upgrade (Airport card too in the earlier generations).

    • RoboBonobo

      Wouldn’t be surprised if everything was soldered to the main board.
      But, earlier this year, they did confirm an upgradeable Mac Pro for next year.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Hope so. Just the pricing of an iMac Pro would cross into the territory of a Mac Pro, unless the new Mac Pro gets a price hike.

    • RoboBonobo

      In the past they’ve said that’s in the works for next year.

    • Mr Dog

      5 years ago I would have agreed with you but 90% of the consumer market and majority of the pro market too do not need incremental upgrades.

      My 2012 rMBP is still so so so far ahead of what the average person is still buying today it is actually so sad.

      Our dev laptops don’t get incremental upgrades. We bough maxed out laptops and use that for 5 years before doing the same. The only people upgradeablr machine benefit in the pro market are the smaller companies.

    • We live in a world where everything needs to be thinner and lighter so obviously they gotta solder everything to the board.

      Its not like apple is the only one doing this too. Microsoft’s surface pro cant be upgradable either (the last i heard anyways)

  • gremlin0007

    I never get these “Best ever iPhone/ best ever iMAC pro” claims, why the hell would a company make a newer but weaker model?? Isn’t it obvious that the newer model will be better/more powerful than their previous model?!

    • Brad Fortin

      Most companies do this, and it’s awful.

    • RoboBonobo

      12 inch Macbook wasn’t the most powerful/best Macbook. Couple years ago, I bought an HP laptop that was a new model at the time, with a pentium and 4GB of RAM. Newer =//= better.
      When they come out with something that’s way much much better than what was previously available, it’s noteworthy. But what can they say?
      It’s the best one ever, it’s 3x faster than the previous best, it’s 500x faster than the first one, etc.

  • Do Do

    What aggravates me is all those ports can in fact fit on the Macbook Pro.

  • Pingback: Virgin Galactic()