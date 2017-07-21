News
Contest: Win a Huawei P10!

Jul 21, 2017

Fancy a new smartphone? Interested in the Huawei’s latest flagship P10? If so, we have a contest for you!

The P10 features a 5.1-inch Full HD display with HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipsets, 4GB of RAM and a dual 20-megapixel rear-facing camera designed by Leica with a f/2.2 aperture, and 32GB of internal storage.

Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter — make sure you mark that as completed as well.

The contest for this glorious black Huawei P10 starts today and ends July 31st at 11:59pm EST.

