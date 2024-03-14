Win a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition with PlayStation

In celebration of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ‘version 1.002’ update, MobileSyrup is partnering with PlayStation to give away a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition for the PS5.

The collector’s edition includes a digital game voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a Steelbook display case and a 19-inch Collector’s Edition statue of Miles Morales and Peter Parker battling Venom.

It also comes with pre-order bonuses, including the Arachknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles, as well as five Skill Points and early access to the Web Grabber gadget. It includes 10 unique suits, five for Miles and five for Peter, and additional Photo Mode.

In Brad Shankar’s review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, he calls Spider-Man 2 “the best superhero game ever made,” and we have to agree with him. The game is a lot of fun and highlights Peter and Miles, as well as several villains and side characters.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version 1.002 comes with New Game+, Golden Gadget styles, Ultimate levels, new suits and more.

This contest is available until March 21st, with the winner being announced on March 22nd.

Sign up for ‘Antenna,’ our new newsletter, to enter for your chance to win: