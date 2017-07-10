News
PREVIOUS

New panic detection feature in Android 7.1 senses when you try to exit malicious apps

Jul 10, 2017

12:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Android Nougat

Most Android users will know that feeling of terror that occurs when you accidentally open a sketchy app and desperately try to get out even as the app does everything in its power to stop you.

That’s why Google has silently introduced a security feature in Android 7.1 Nougat called ‘panic detection,’ which recognizes when a user presses the back button multiple times in quick, panicked succession.

XDA Developers, which spotted this addition, explains that if a malicious application attempts to hijack the user’s screen and prevent the user from exiting — by intercepting all key events by implementing an Accessibility Service, for example — Android will automatically override the application and bring the user back to the home screen.

The new feature was likely implemented without fanfare so as to give themselves a head start against scammers finding an exploit — which is inevitable — but, at least for now, it brings a new level of security to the 0.9 percent of people using Android Nougat 7.1.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Oct 19, 2016

3:02 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel smartphones have started to ship in Canada

News

Jan 23, 2017

12:46 PM EDT

Galaxy S6 Nougat update moves one step closer to arriving in Canada with Wi-Fi Alliance certifica...

News

Oct 25, 2016

8:58 AM EDT

LG V20 to launch in Canada on October 28 via Videotron and Wind Mobile

Comments