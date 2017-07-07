Bell to offer virtual reality livestream from P!nk concert in Canada this weekend

Bell has announced it will be presenting a live Samsung Gear VR virtual reality experience featuring songs from a P!Nk concert at Québec City Summer Festival this weekend.
Bell will be partnering with arnoovo to offer the experience, which it says is the first time an international artist has had a performance in Canada featured through virtual reality. Previously, a similar presentation was offered from arnoovo last December during the World Juniors hockey games in Montréal.
On Saturday, July 8th, starting at 9:30pm, Bell will be livestreaming the first three songs from P!Nk’s concert, which will take place at Québec’s Plains of Abraham. The festival is expecting more than 50,000 people will be in attendance on the Plains.
Those not in Québec can stream the concert using the Oculus mobile platform for Samsung Gear VR, with further instructions available here.
Bell will also have virtual reality stations at the Calgary Stampede and at the Bell Light Box in Toronto. Talks are underway to install a station on the Bell Stage at the Montreal Jazz Festival this Saturday as well.
