News
PREVIOUS

Bell to offer virtual reality livestream from P!nk concert in Canada this weekend

Jul 7, 2017

7:59 PM EDT

1 comments

An image showing the Bell logo atop a corporate office

Bell has announced it will be presenting a live Samsung Gear VR virtual reality experience featuring songs from a P!Nk concert at Québec City Summer Festival this weekend.

Bell will be partnering with arnoovo to offer the experience, which it says is the first time an international artist has had a performance in Canada featured through virtual reality. Previously, a similar presentation was offered from arnoovo last December during the World Juniors hockey games in Montréal.

On Saturday, July 8th, starting at 9:30pm, Bell will be livestreaming the first three songs from P!Nk’s concert, which will take place at Québec’s Plains of Abraham. The festival is expecting more than 50,000 people will be in attendance on the Plains.

Those not in Québec can stream the concert using the Oculus mobile platform for Samsung Gear VR, with further instructions available here.

Bell will also have virtual reality stations at the Calgary Stampede and at the Bell Light Box in Toronto. Talks are underway to install a station on the Bell Stage at the Montreal Jazz Festival this Saturday as well.

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 7, 2017

3:26 PM EDT

Here are the mobile data overage fees for every Canadian carrier

Features

Jun 27, 2017

7:01 PM EDT

How augmented and virtual reality technology are being used in health care

News

Jun 27, 2017

9:01 PM EDT

CFC release ongoing study tracking the evolution of Canada’s VR ecosystem

News

Jul 7, 2017

3:54 PM EDT

Telus and Bell offer double data promo to Quebec customers

Comments