Nintendo promises to increase production of the Switch

Nintendo Switch with browser

If you’ve been having trouble finding a Nintendo Switch, you might be in luck. At the Electronics Entertainment Expo, Nintendo of America president and CEO Reggie Fils-Aime made the announcement that the company hears the feedback of supply issues and is working to address it.

“What we are doing, as quickly as we can, is scaling up the production to make more available into the marketplace, to get to the point where every consumer who wants a Nintendo Switch can find a Nintendo Switch,” Fils-Aime told IGN.

“That’s what we’re trying to get to. I’m not going to tell you when we’ll get there, but our goal is to improve our supply chain so that more product is available to more consumers. And that is a key focus.”

Fils-Aime’s statement follows multiple reports that the company is planning to ramp up production leading into the holiday season.

As it stands, it’s been quite difficult to find the highly in-demand system at retailers, with stock instead being available primarily only on Amazon and other sites at premium prices.

One reason for these shortages may come from the fact that components Nintendo uses to produce the Switch are also commonly used in many electronic devices, including Apple’s line of iPhones. As a result, the Japanese gaming giant has had to compete with many other companies for the parts needed to create Switch.

In the meantime, the Switch continues to be a big hit for Nintendo. The system is currently sitting at over three million units sold and is on track to surpass the Wii U’s total lifetime sales of 13 million in its first year on the market.

Source: IGN

Comments

  • AMB_07

    Well it is in their best interest, but I do believe they’ve been doing a greater effort than before with supplies…. but not by much. The console is amazing in every aspect and I wish it was easier for people to get their hands on one.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What’s so amazing about it? There is hardly any content available for the thing and you can’t do much else with it beyond strictly gaming. For the price point, it’s ridiculous.

    • AMB_07

      The game library keeps growing with more games coming this fall and holiday so I really don’t know what you’re talking about. Also yeah it’s a game console, I don’t really care to have a 6th device for Netflix. What I love about it mostly is its form factor, I love to have such a powerful portable console that I can also play as a home console, maybe it’s just not your thing.

    • Sean-Paul

      Haters gonna hate. You’ve never even tried it I’m guessing and you are bashing it. Not everyone can sit at home and play console games which I’m guessing you do. The fact that I can’t game on the go with such a powerful new hybrid console is a definite plus for someone who is hardly ever home. Not to mention the game library is growing on a monthly basis. How many games did you want to be available for such a new system? I have 4 games and still can’t seem to find the time to play them all in depth. Taking into Zelda had taken over all my free time to play and I still haven’t 100% completed the thing.

    • Rev0lver

      Obviously the public disagrees with you (as do I old friend) as they’re voting with their wallets.

  • hunkyleepickle

    I bought the WiiU version of Zelda BOTW, its amazing. I still poke around the odd store for a Switch, and i’ve still yet to see one available. This to me is a fail, if an average consumer that isn’t actively and desperately hunting for one still can’t just buy one. I might take another look when the new Mario is released, but I might just not care anymore too. I’ve reached an age when artificial scarcity tactics fail to excite me anymore.

