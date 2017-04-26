Leak reveals an unusual 2011 Motorola gaming phone that was never finished

Leaked images of a gaming-focused concept phone once designed by Motorola is drawing interest from mobile enthusiasts who say it should still see the light of day.
The leak, a gallery of photos, emerged via a Behance user named Ye Xu and received context in the form of a tweet from Evan Blass, eminent mobile tipster. In his tweet, Blass says the pictures are of a 2011 gaming phone that “never made it past the concept stage.”
Motorola gaming phone from 2011 that never made it past the concept stage.
The cherry red phone features a unique design, with a pop-up camera housed on its side along with two rear-facing speakers, a flash and a square with ‘3D’ written inside — whether or not this had a planned function or was just decorative is unclear.
Many Twitter users responded positively to the design when Blass tweeted it, with one writing, “It’s a fresh design. Even now. New internals and this thing will absolutely rock” and another stating “They should have finished this.”
Source: Behance Via: Evan Blass
