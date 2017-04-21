Samsung’s new Gear VR with included controller is now available in Canada

Samsung’s new Gear VR, which comes with an included controller, is now available in Canada.
The South Korean tech giant says that the virtual reality headset is launching with 20 new controller supported experiences, including Drop Dead, A Night Sky, SingSpace and Rangi, with 50 more titles set to launch in the next few months.
Samsung says the headset is being sold at “all retailers that currently sell the Gear VR,” which includes retailers like Best Buy and the company’s own Samsung Experience stores. The headset is currently priced at $199 CAD with the controller also being sold independently for $39 USD (approximately $52 CAD). We’re still working on confirming Canadian pricing of the controller with Samsung.
The gamepad, which is very similar to the Google’s Daydream controller, is also backwards compatible with previous versions of the Gear VR. The overall build of the headset, however, is very similar to previous iterations of the Gear VR, though the inclusion of a packed-in Bluetooth controller opens up a range of new possibilities for developers.
If you’re interested in learning more about Samsung’s new Gear VR we published a hands-on with virtual reality headset a few weeks ago.
Comments