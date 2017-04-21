News
PREVIOUS

Samsung’s new Gear VR with included controller is now available in Canada

Apr 21, 2017

5:19 PM EDT

1 comments

Gear VR

Samsung’s new Gear VR, which comes with an included controller, is now available in Canada.

The South Korean tech giant says that the virtual reality headset is launching with 20 new controller supported experiences, including Drop Dead, A Night Sky, SingSpace and Rangi, with 50 more titles set to launch in the next few months.

Samsung says the headset is being sold at “all retailers that currently sell the Gear VR,” which includes retailers like Best Buy and the company’s own Samsung Experience stores. The headset is currently priced at $199 CAD with the controller also being sold independently for $39 USD (approximately $52 CAD). We’re still working on confirming Canadian pricing of the controller with Samsung.

The gamepad, which is very similar to the Google’s Daydream controller, is also backwards compatible with previous versions of the Gear VR. The overall build of the headset, however, is very similar to previous iterations of the Gear VR, though the inclusion of a packed-in Bluetooth controller opens up a range of new possibilities for developers.

If you’re interested in learning more about Samsung’s new Gear VR we published a hands-on with virtual reality headset a few weeks ago.

Related Articles

News

Jan 5, 2017

3:11 PM EDT

Samsung has shipped over 5 million Gear VR headsets, 10 million hours of video viewed

News

Apr 13, 2017

1:20 PM EDT

Kazuo Hirai, president of Sony confirms company is working on new VR experiences

News

Apr 18, 2017

10:41 AM EDT

Warner Bros. Entertainment patents AR/VR tech for home and movie theatre systems

News

Feb 26, 2017

2:25 PM EDT

Samsung reveals new Gear VR with included controller

Comments

  • Dimitri

    I’m still waiting a email from Samsung saying it’s been shipped out ( did the pre registration and also logged into my Samsung account on my S8+.). Others have gotten their emails that did it with Bell and some with Rogers.