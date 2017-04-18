W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Google Earth enters VR orbit

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Statistics & Forecasts
Since January 2015, 106 million apps with VR features requiring Google Cardboard have been downloaded from Apple’s App Store (Yahoo Finance)
Device announcements
Alphabet’s Verily unveils “Study Watch” for medical research (TechCrunch)
Misfit launches Misfit Flare (Slashgear)
Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3 (The Verge)
Garmin launches new Vivosmart 3 (MobileSyrup)
Nex Band now available for order (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
Virtualitics raises $4.4 million to power its ‘Excel for VR’ (TechCrunch)
Chinese internet firm Baidu has agreed to acquire US computer vision firm xPerception (Fortune)
Eniac Ventures closes $100 million fund (TechCrunch)
Magic Leap purchases game developer FuzzyCube Software (Business Insider)
Major milestones
Microsoft HoloLens delivers first-ever augmented reality Easter egg hunt (Mashable)
Globacore brings Lemmings to the HoloLens (UploadVR)
Google’s Chrome VR platform now works with Cardboard (The Verge)
Smurfs game announced for HoloLens (Mashable)
Unity is expanding to deliver non-gaming AR & VR (UploadVR)
China releases first self-developed group standard for the VR industry (PR Newswire)
MindMaze demos MASK, a device that reads the emotions on your face while in VR (TechCrunch)
Spotify app coming to Apple Watch thanks to third party developer (Macworld)
New Google Earth launching on April 18 with VR (9to5 Google)
Rumours
Oculus’ next controllers could be a pair of self-tracking gloves (UploadVR)
Fitbit may delay its upcoming smartwatch (CNET)
Apple is working on sensors for diabetes treatment (The Verge)
