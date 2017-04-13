News
Garmin’s new Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker will likely make some Fitbit Charge 2 owners envious

Apr 13, 2017

9:32 AM EDT

Garmin

On Wednesday, Garmin announced it’s latest Vivosmart fitness tracker, the Vivosmart 3. If you’re a long time Fitbit user, you may find yourself considering a switch after reading about what Garmin’s new wearable can do.

The most noticeable change, compared to past Vivosmart trackers, is a slimmer and sleeker form factor. Garmin says the Vivosmart 3 is waterproof up to 50 meters — though it can’t track pool laps — and has a battery capable of sustaining itself through five days of continuous use.

Like the Charge 2, the Vivosmart 3 includes an optical heart rate sensor and it’s capable of tracking V02 max, a stat that’s highly indicative of an individual’s aerobic health. It’s the first Garmin fitness tracker to support this functionality. It will also keep tabs on all the other stats most fitness wearables are capable of tracking, including steps, calories burned, floors climbed, sleep and more. Notably, it’s also capable of tracking strength training sessions.

Garmin is also hyping up the wearable’s stress tracking functionality. According to the company, the Vivosmart will keep track of its wearer’s stress levels, with on-device breathing exercises there to help users relax in stressful situations. All that’s missing from making the Vivosmart is GPS tracking.

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker is available to pre-order starting today for $190 at major Canadian retailers like Best Buy. At $190, it’s about $10 cheaper than the Charge 2.

Source: Business Wire

Comments

  • Dylan McGregor

    I owned 2 viviosmart 2. Great device with crappy build. Garmin was suppose to replace the first. Never happened.

  • formulaphone

    The appeal of the Fitbit isn’t just the tracker itself. The social ecosystem that they’ve built for challenges and comparing excercise with your friends is a big part of what makes them popular.
    It’s why I use them.
    And Fitbit made big steps forward with build this year. The replaceable straps on the newer models are a godsend (and no doubt cheaper on the company for warranty replacements). While this Garmin unit seems to follow the non-detachable design.

