Facebook’s new Spaces app has launched in beta on Oculus VR, the social media giant announced at its F8 Developer Conference. In Spaces, users can interact with friends and family in virtual reality across the world.
First, an avatar must be created using Facebook photos the user is tagged in. Options for different eye colours, hairstyles, facial features and more are also offered for further customization.
After a look is chosen, Facebook friends can be invited into a space. Content from Facebook, including 360 photos and videos, can be viewed through here, as well as personal memories from Timelines. Messenger video calling can also be done directly through this VR space. A window will be opened in the virtual world for calls with friends who don’t have VR.
Outside of communication, the app provide a virtual marker which can be used to draw 3D objects, such as decorative accessories. These drawings can be moved around and saved for future viewings.
Facebook says there will be more features added in future.
In other Facebook F8 news, the company has detailed the features coming in its Messenger 2.0 update, including extensive bot and AI support.
Source: Facebook Newsroom
