Asus ZenWatch 3, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Huawei Watch and more to get Android Wear 2.0

Now that Google has official started rolling out Android Wear 2.0 and revealed the long-rumoured LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, one of the main questions surrounding the future of Google’s wearable operating system is what current smartwatches are set to receive the company’s latest wearable OS.
According to information sent to us by Google Canada, the current software release lineup includes the following smartwatches:
- Asus ZenWatch 2
- Asus ZenWatch 3
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Casio PRO TREK Smart
- Fossil Q Founder
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Huawei Watch
- LG Watch R
- LG Watch Urbane and 2nd Edition LTE
- Michael Kors Access Smartwatches
- Moto 360 2nd Gen
- Moto 360 Sport
- New Balance RunIQ
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- TAG Heuer Connected
Most notable in the list of smartwatches set to receive Android Wear 2.0 is the recently released ZenWatch 3, a smartwatch both Rose Behar and I found very impressive.
What’s still unclear is when the new OS will hit these devices and what particular wearables in this list will receive Android Wear 2.0 first. What we do know, however, is that all the above smart watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 at some point in the future.
Interestingly, Google also notes that not all of 2.0’s new features will come to every smartwatch that supports the upgraded operating system because “some functionality requires hardware sensors which are not available on all Android Wear Watches.”
We’ve reached out to Google Canada for further clarification regarding the rollout of Android Wear 2.0 and will update this story when we know more.
