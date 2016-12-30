Google Play offers 80 percent off paid mobile games in year end deal

Rose Behar
December 30, 2016 7:13pm
Now may be the ideal time to stock up on mobile games with the Google Play Store’s year-end game deals, which offer up to 80 percent off of paid mobile games as well as up to 80 percent off in-game purchases and up to 70 percent off in-app purchases. The games included are listed below along with the Canadian sales pricing.
- Star Wars Pinball 4 — $0.10
- Hitman GO — $0.99
- XCOM: Enemy Within — $3.99
- Final Fantasy VI — $9.99
- Scribblenauts Unlimited — $1.29
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers — $1.29
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space — $1.39
- Crashlands — $2.69
- The Room Three — $1.19
- Fruit Ninja — $0.99
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch — $1.39
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 –$1.39
- ChronoTrigger — $6.99
- Attack the Light — $1.29
- Secret of Mana — $4.59
- Skater — $0.99
- Machinarium — $1.29
- Prune — $1.29
- Republique — $1.29
For more information on the in-game and in-app discounts — which are currently being offered for titles such as Clash of Clans and Frozen Free Fall — check out the dedicated offer page in the source link below.
If movies are more your thing, the Play Store is also running a $0.99 rental special.