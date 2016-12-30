Google Play offers 80 percent off paid mobile games in year end deal

Rose Behar December 30, 2016 7:13pm

Now may be the ideal time to stock up on mobile games with the Google Play Store’s year-end game deals, which offer up to 80 percent off of paid mobile games as well as up to 80 percent off in-game purchases and up to 70 percent off in-app purchases. The games included are listed below along with the Canadian sales pricing.

For more information on the in-game and in-app discounts — which are currently being offered for titles such as Clash of Clans and Frozen Free Fall — check out the dedicated offer page in the source link below.

If movies are more your thing, the Play Store is also running a $0.99 rental special.