Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

December 24, 2016 8:18pm
Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- The best Canadian Boxing Day deals [Read here]
- The best Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals [Read here]
- Minister of Transport approves Santa to operate sleigh in Canada [Read here]
- Amazon Canada 2016 Boxing Day deals [Read here]
- BlackBerry to launch autonomous vehicle research hub in Ottawa [Read here]
- Facebook to partner with Waterloo, Harvard and other universities on technology research [Read here]
- TCL will reveal how the BlackBerry brand ‘will live on in a new generation of smartphones’ at CES 2017 [Read here]
- Bell drops support for its Windows Phone app [Read here]
- The best Canadian Boxing Day deals [Read here]
- Canadian telecoms oppose expanding police access to digital information [Read here]
- Videotron’s Unlimited Music service adds SoundCloud to its catalogue [Read here]
- SyrupDrop December 21: Super Mario Run lands on iOS [Read here]
- Transport Canada releases new online drone reporting tool [Read here]
- Pokémon Go is now available on the Apple Watch [Read here]
- Google says it’s working on two new smartwatches set for release in early 2017 [Read here]
- Canadians pay the most for wireless data, says report [Read here]
- CRTC rules broadband internet is a basic service, launches $750 million fund [Read here]