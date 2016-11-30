Freedom Mobile offers promo plan to existing Toronto and Vancouver customers

Rose Behar

November 30, 2016 8:13pm

Following Freedom Mobile’s announcement of its new LTE network in Toronto and Vancouver, the company has launched a new promotional plan in what appears to be an effort to keep existing customers hooked.

In an email shared with us by a Freedom Mobile customer (and MobileSyrup reader), senior vice president of commercial at Freedom Mobile Glenn Campbell introduces the plan, which consists of 6B of data and unlimited calls to Canada and the U.S. for $40 for the first 12 months and $45 thereafter. This adds 1GB to the very similar ‘Everywhere Plan‘ that is currently being promoted in-market, but seems to lack the roaming benefits of that plan.

Existing customers, says the letter, can switch to this rate plan by logging into their account online and choosing the Smartphone 45 LTE package, which will then be automatically applied as of your next monthly billing period.

The letter also mentions a promotion for new customers, though it does not differ from the current in-market ‘Double Your Data Smartphone LTE‘ plan, which also consists of 3GB of monthly data plus a temporary 3GB of monthly data that will drop off after September 2018 and unlimited calls to Canada and the U.S. for $40 for the first 12 months and $45 thereafter.

So far, the plans are only available in Toronto and Vancouver, where the LTE service is, but the carrier notes that the same deals will be available to each new market as LTE becomes available there. Both offers expire January 31st, 2017.

Those excited by the deals should note that unless they have or plan to purchase an LG V20, they won’t be experiencing those advertised LTE speeds. Only the V20 is compatible with Freedom’s LTE Network so far, while the rest of the devices it offers will experience 3G speeds. Freedom states that the ZTE Grand X 4 will be LTE-compatible and is coming soon to the carrier and promises more phones in 2017.

At the bottom of the email, Campbell directs readers towards a LTE-compatible phone contest and ends on a slightly beseeching note.

“Freedom Mobile is committed to providing wireless service at a fair price,” writes Campbell, “This does not mean pricing that is unprofitable as this does not serve anyone in the long run. We believe LTE at $45 with the details outlined above is extremely fair. We want to be a successful alternative to the big longstanding carriers in Canada. We know we will not always get everything perfect, but we will try our best each and every day.”

Thanks for the tip, Jay!

  • Drena

    “Those excited by the deals should note that unless they have or plan to purchase an LG V20, they won’t be experiencing those advertised LTE speeds.”

    Which proves “Freedom Mobile” should be named “Freedom for the Owners’ Mobile.” THe devices they sell, like the Nexus 5X, are LTE compatible! But the LTE they bring out is a different band than all other carriers, thereby getting people to buy a new phone if they want the LTE.

    Crooks. Crooks. Crooks. And again, Crooks! This sucks. They’re affordable, but LTE is not worth buying a brand new device when my Nexus 5X works just fine.

    • They aren’t crooks. It’s definitely unfortunate that Freedom isn’t able to take advantage of the currently offered LTE Bands, but with this newly available one they are doing what they can to get into the LTE market.

      To those who are currently fine as they are with device and plan, they are leaving their 3G available and open. Could you imagine if they closed that up and forced us to LTE?

      The Long Term Evolution is there for those who wish to step above and beyond. The problem is the exclusivity of which device to take you there.

    • Drena

      And in that exclusivity is the attempt at a money grab. All those brand new devices is how they will make their money back in exchange for finally getting LTE out.

    • Lakh Jhajj

      More Devices will follow eventually. Hopefully Apple will launch 2018 iphone with AWS 3 band support that can be used on Freedom LTE. But big question is how long will it take for Freedom to convince other OEMs to make AWS3 devices. ???

    • Acitta

      TMobile in the U.S. has AWS3 spectrum, so there should be more phones coming out from most of the vendors over the next year.

    • MassDeduction

      T-Mobile does have a little AWS-3, but the majority of it went to AT&T and Verizon at auction (which is actually better for Freedom). Bellus also has some AWS-3.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Freedom does not need to convince any OEMs, as many carriers (Canadian & American) should deploy Band 66 LTE. The OEMs will manufacture compliant devices accordingly.

      Here is a clearer picture of AWS-3 in North America:

      Freedom has 30 MHz of GHI block spectrum of AWS-3 as it was sold as the set-aside blocks in Canada (Vidéotron & Bragg have this in different regions as well), J Block was split into J1 & J2 at 10 MHz each, which Bell & Telus scooped up.
      As all of the set-aside was not sold in the first auction, Industry Canada split up the residual 30 MHz of GHI set-aside to individual 10 MHz of G, H & I block in another auction, which Telus & Bell bought up (except in Yukon, Nunavut and NWT). Haven’t seen any maps for all this, but anyone can read the Final Results from these auction here: http://www.ic.gc(.)ca/eic/site/smt-gst.nsf/eng/h_sf01714.html

      The US sold GHI as individual blocks, so T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon (as well as DISH) bought them accordingly. PhoneArena has maps that show the different blocks for the US AWS-3 spectrum here: phonearena(.)com/news/Here-are-maps-of-who-bought-what-and-where-in-the-recent-AWS-3-spectrum-auction_id65502

    • MassDeduction

      I expect they’re selling these devices at very close to cost. The wireless business model has long been sell the devices close to cost, and make money back on the service.

    • Drena

      $99 if you are on a tab plan for the LG V20, 0$ on a tab plan for the ZTE. ON the one hand not bad, on the other hand awful for the people who bought phones weeks ago.

    • MassDeduction

      I don’t know how long the tabs are, so I’m not sure what makes them good or bad. I personally dislike getting devices from carriers and haven’t got a phone from my carrier for my personal use in about 15 years.

    • somebody else

      tabs are two years in length, and I myself, prefer to put money aside and now purchase directly from the manufacturer. At least software updates aren’t delayed like they are on carriers.

    • somebody else

      Indeed yes, people will ride out tabs, it’s nothing new. Just think about when rogers rolled out HSPA and LTE, people who just got new devices had to wait, then once their terms were up, had to change plans.

      OR when bell, telus rolled out HSPA, LTE. CDMA device customers had to wait for terms to end, also had to change plans and get a SIM.

    • somebody else

      No, it’s not the attempt of a “money grab”. Those new devices, are the only two available on the market currently.

    • abc123

      They didn’t have a choice on what LTE bands they could use. They are only licensed for certain bands. You can thank the big three for hoarding all the mainstream lte bands. This is why Rogers fought tooth and nail for the 700mhz band.

      When this band becomes more widely used, there will be more phones that support it.

    • Chris M.

      Um, if I recall correctly, Wind/Freedom didn’t even show up to the last action and backed out.

    • abc123

      Not enough funding… But my original point still stands, they are not crooks.

    • somebody else

      Their original owners tried to get funding from investors, but those investors went full-on stupid dumbo, when they chose not to provide funding for that spectrum auction.

    • somebody else

      Precisely.

    • FKnm

      Get DTEK50, it supports their bands. Only 289$ from CA-amazon

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      DTEK50 (and all current Blackberry devices) do NOT have Band 66 LTE. New devices may, but the current options do not.

    • somebody else

      Blackberry’s current offerings DO NOT support the LTE band freedom mobile requires for band 66.

    • Techguru86

      You can blame their previous ownerships for not spending money on spectrum auctions, band 66 was given to them by Rogers for allowing Mobilicity to be bought and part is the manufacturers for not supporting it

    • Drena

      … So really the only “Freedom Mobile” in this story are Bell, Rogers, and Telus cause only them are free to do things however they wish.

    • somebody else

      Robellus can gouge us, but we can choose not to give them our business.

    • somebody else

      **NONE of the current offerings, including the nexus 5X** EXCEPT the LG V20 and ZTE Grand X 4, have LTE band 66.

      They aren’t crooks, it’s new spectrum, and that’s the license they got. Robelus had the same people bitching and moaning when they launched HSPA and LTE too. Belus customers had to switch to HSPA devices due to their CDMA generations NOT being compatible.

  • canucks4life

    I would assume as well this plan is only valid while connected to a “HOME” cell tower

    • somebody else

      Correct, only within the coverage area. If your device shows “AWAY”, it’s pay per use on rogers, bell or telus’s HSPA networks.

  • 6B of data eh. Pass. I have 4GB with Public Mobile.

    • Hello Moto

      6 bytes? Yikes! 😛

    • somebody else

      I know right? Typeo! xD

    • Drena

      How is Public Mobile? It seems interesting, and has LTE.

    • Acco

      It’s a shitshow currently. If you have an unsuccessful port, be prepared to wait over 2 weeks for any official support.

      The reason why Public runs prices so low is because they run a super super lean support team. No call center. Forums, email, and social media only. And they probably only have like 10 or so guys dealing with those channels.

    • I had no issues porting over, and things have been solid since. It’s a Telus company, so uses the Telus network, which is really decent. 4gb for $40/mo is a pretty good deal. Includes unlimited text and unlimited provincial talk. Promo is over now.

      That said, as Acco pointed out below, their customer support is very shitty. Thankfully I haven’t needed them for anything critical.

    • somebody else

      Don’t forget the overages. 😛

    • somebody else

      Telus subsidiary.

  • will

    I received this email as well. Funny that I left “Freedom Mobile” to Virgin on the 21st, and I live in Calgary. So not only people from Toronto and Vancouver are receiving this offer

  • Joseph

    This deal was sent to me and I’m in Calgary but when I switched it over it said it’s good until January 31st 2018. I will update tomorrow after I talk to Freedom about it being lifetime on the email sent out. Just for Mobilesyrups record 😀

    • FKnm

      Read email carefully, it also says there that they will be reaching us once again, when their network will expand into our region.
      “Do not worry – as we expand our LTE coverage, we will reach out to customers in every region.”
      “For existing customers only and in celebration of our launch, we are giving away some future-ready LTE phones. Visit Freedom Mobile LTE Contest to win! We will do the same at events for each market we launch in 2017. ”

      Thus, I would assume they will have same offer in #yyc and #yeg

    • Joseph

      Ya I noticed that looking into a bit more oh well to late to switch back lol when it comes to Calgary I will just have to call them up and ask for the promo for current customers.

    • somebody else

      Hit up their facebook page and send them a private message.

  • I switched to Koodo on Monday. Too little too late.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      And too bad 😉

    • somebody else

      If you go over your data, it’ll be axed. lol

  • Rawrrr

    The promo plan price last for 6 months… lame.

    • Omar

      The 6GB of data last forever. I think that’s the whole point of this deal.

  • MoYeung

    “This does not mean pricing that is unprofitable as this does not serve anyone in the long run. We believe LTE at $45 with the details outlined above is extremely fair.”

    Does that mean Wind Mobile pricing was too low?

    • Omar

      As a benefactor of their previous pricing plans, I’d say yes. They need to find the sweet spot between affordable and sustainable.

  • patrick dusenge

    Good news, Google Nexus 6P supports band 66. Just gotta wait for LTE in Ottawa, #FreedomLTEottawaSummer2017

    • Joe R

      The Google Nexus 6P does no support band 66.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Although what you stated is incorrect (Nexus 6P does not and will never gain Band 66 LTE support), you will be able to use the Nexus 6P on Freedom Mobile’s LTE network in Ottawa (Eastern Ontario) as they are deploying on Band 4 LTE within that region.

    • somebody else

      You never read the specifications on google’s website at all it seems.

  • Alif Ali

    We need 10 more providers like Freedom Mobile in Canada to cut wireless bills the 3 big players charging us as they want.

    • Omis

      Not really. Their prices aren’t going down but Freedom’s is going up.

    • Warren Chang

      Wait till Freedom has to expand their LTE or realize they can’t afford to maintain the new LTE with $40/month plans. They’ll get closer to Robelus prices

    • Tom

      You do realize they are owned by Shaw right? They can afford pretty much anything.

    • Warren Chang

      Yes I know they’re owned by Shaw but Shaw doesn’t have unlimited money and supporting an influx of new customers on the LTE and expanding coverage doesn’t happen by some free magic

    • Tom

      Influx of new customers = money

      $45 a month is not cheap, it’s just cheap for Canada. They might not be making as much money per customer as Rogers, Telus, and Bell, but they won’t be losing money either.

    • somebody else

      Shaw (in their service areas) has cable tv, landline and internet services. That per year per subscriber, is money coming in.

    • somebody else

      They aren’t going up, if people stick with their grandfathered plans.

  • Jonathon

    They need an LTE option with some roaming included. It’s ridiculous to force people to choose one or the other.

    • somebody else

      I think in due time there will be LTE everywhere plans, BUT you will need a compatible device still.

  • Omar

    It won’t be usable for a while but if you want 6GB of LTE at an affordable price switch now and grandfather it for later. 6GB of data for $40 still isn’t a bad deal. Take advantage of deals like these with Wind/Freedom, that’s how you get good value from this company.

    • Do Do

      Except, where 3g and voice doesn’t work now, LTE isn’t going to work either as I understand it.

    • Omar

      Oh of course, if you’re not in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton or Calgary (in the future) or other Wind zones – I’ll call it Freedom eventually – then this plan isn’t worth anything. Can’t speak for other cities but I spend the majority of my days in downtown (MacEwan) and the west end of Edmonton and coverage there has improved a lot over the last three years.

    • Mawhayden

      Well, I am in Toronto. The real downtown, and it doesn’t work very well. Extremely slow data speeds and call drops….all the time. You should come over in Downtown Toronto and try it yourself.

    • Omar

      lol @ “the real downtown”

      You’re with Wind atm?

    • somebody else

      I am too (freedom mobile now). FYI, there is a downtown portion in every city where a BIA exists. Yonge at sheppard up to finch, Yonge at eglinton up to just north of lawrence, the west parts of eglinton, you name it. a BIA is a miniature downtown.

    • somebody else

      I was downtown recently, and I didn’t experience those symptoms you described. Guess it was in one of those huge office towers.

  • Ipse

    Whether we like the offer or not, it is what drove the flurry of better plans and/or add-ons from the flank brands recently.
    Competition….

  • Ricky Bobby

    Damage has already been done. Should have been this from the get-go

    • Phil

      Totally agree …

      I already left…. And i am not sorry, after 5 years with wind, i found that I will be treated like a new customer, and give up my plan…..

    • redheadednomad

      So you moved to another carrier that will treat you like a new customer. Wow. Burn.

    • Mawhayden

      He is still winning by not being with WIND, maybe in a year or two it will be better hope so, but for now ….I will not trust WIND, I need reliability more than paying $35 to $45. Great price but cannot depend on a WIND phone in Toronto. I need a stable data connection for work, and WIND is NOT reliable at this time….I tried them for a year and gave up………

    • Phil

      Stay with wind if you like it….

    • somebody else

      Best to stick with your carrier and try again (on a prepaid basis) next time.

    • Phil

      Agree with you Mawhayden…
      Plus when i move to another carrier i was treated much better with them than with wind…. So i got a great plan, LTE speed 4gb of data and discounts and free adds on… While with wind i have to pay a premium to use a 4 or more years old technology…. And a reliable network that I can use anywhere….

      Stay with wind if you like it…….

    • somebody else

      With overages if you go over the data cap/quota.

    • somebody else

      Should have waited, your loss/decision, nobody elses.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      It could never have ‘been this from the get-go’.

      VoLTE was not a viable option (2014 is the earliest that became possible) when Globalive launched WIND in 2009 with just AWS (Band 4) spectrum, so they had to use UMTS for voice.

  • Karan Salwan

    I live in Toronto and I’ve got the nexus 6p (been less than a year) and I am ALWAYS in a wind zone, or freedom zone now, and to be honest I would say about 30% of my calls get dropped. I’ll receive a text msg saying “Matt tried to call you” without my phone even ringing. Now they have lte and only offer it on their newest device which is for $299.99 on their lowest tab option. They don’t seem to understand that if they made lte available at the same price for, perhaps not all their devices but at least their premium smartphones, people would flock like crazy to wind. To me it’s absolute BS. I remember when Rogers first got lte, all I had to do was go to a store buy a $10 Sim card and activate it. Come into a market dominated by three big companies and don’t learn any of the lessons.

    • heynow00

      It’s not by choice. It’s the spectrum they use for LTE, they aren’t intentionally limiting people.

    • JJ

      But they’re false marketting by calling themselves “Freedom”

    • somebody else

      No, they aren’t.

    • Drena

      False marketing because they failed to mention LTE would only be available on 2 devices with an LTE-specific plan.

    • redheadednomad

      No, they provide LTE on the wireless spectrum they own (same as Bell, Rogers & Telus do), but not all phones support this frequency. Calling it false advertising is like saying that Apple and Google lied about their phones being LTE compatible.

    • somebody else

      It’s not at all false advertising. Check the supported LTE bands on the manufacturer’s website of every device, this is new spectrum, not a lie or a limit.

    • Karan Salwan

      I understand there are limitations instilled onto them, but devices like the nexus 6p, lg g5, and even iPhone 6 should be compatible with their lte service. Those devices are able to connect onto whole wide variety of lte bands, but wind chose to just limit lte to their new devices. The way I see it it’s a cash grab, as opposed to real service. But that’s just how I feel.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      You don’t seem to get it. You are saying those devices should be able to connect to their LTE service, but they absolutely CANNOT. I mean it is technically IMPOSSIBLE for those devices that you mentioned to connect to Wind/Freedom LTE.
      Currently only LG V20 and ZTE Grand x4 both available from Wind / freedom are able to connect to the LTR band 66 which Wind/Freedom LTE is based on. It’s not a choice. It’s the spectrum license they were able to get.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    6 GB LTE + unlimited slower data + unlimited talk to Canada and US + unlimited global text… for $45
    Beat that incumbents and they flanker brands.

    FYI LG V20 is on a good deal right now too for $799 outright or $650 on my tablet (basically free money if you stick around 2 years)

    Also there’s affordable ZTE x4 as a cheaper option for $299.

    Really awesome deal.

    • horemans

      Public mobile awesome deal last month pre-empted Freedom, and I can use almost any phone for LTE

    • somebody else

      public uses telus’s network, their parent carrier.

  • Igor Babichev

    I wonder if they are ever going to offer Everywhere-like options for LTE plans (at least as an add-on). So far, from what I gather, LTE plan subscribers can only get the $15 US roaming add-on, but no Canadian roaming package.

    I’m also curious to know whether they are planning to refarm some of their AWS-1 spectrum in Vancouver/Toronto once significant enough portion of customers move to AWS-3 compatible headsets and VoWiFi is available.

    • somebody else

      The LTE everywhere plans may be a long time from now, maybe february or march. Just my guess.

  • Delphin Amethyst

    Correction to above: If you’re located in a city where Wind doesn’t have AWS-3 spectrum, such as Ottawa, then any phone with AWS-1 will be able to use LTE. This is because Wind will partition the AWS-1 spectrum that they currently have so that there will be both 3G AWS and 4G LTE AWS (aka LTE Band 4, which is supported by most phones nowadays). Time to start moving to Ottawa, kids!

  • somebody else

    Hmm… I shouldn’t wait forever to jump on that, but i’m still debating… Love my plan for now.