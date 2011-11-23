News
Bell LG Optimus 4G LTE Review (Video)

Nov 23, 2011

12:45 PM EDT

64 comments

There is something wonderful about a company breaking new ground. Of the myriad Android reviews over the past few weeks, the LG Optimus LTE is probably the biggest wildcard. On paper the phone has everything: a dual-core processor, HD screen, LTE connectivity. In fact it’s the only device outside the US to have both a 720p screen and LTE support. There is intense competition for the high-end Android space right now, and LG is coming in hot, guns blazing.

With the Galaxy Nexus nipping at its heels, can the Optimus LTE deliver? And where does it fit in Bell’s lineup of superphones? Read on to find out.

Specs:

– Android 2.3.5 (upgradeable to 4.0 upon release)
– 1280×720 TrueHD IPS display
– 1.5Ghz dual-core Snapdragon processor
– 1GB RAM, 2GB internal storage, 8GB microSD card included
– 8MP camera with flash / 1.3MP front camera
– 1080p video capture
– WiFi (b/g/n), Bluetooth 3.0 w/ A2DP, A-GPS, WiFi Direct, MHL(HDMI) out, DLNA support
– LTE 75Mbps 700/1700Mhz, HSPA/UMTS 21Mbps 850/1900/2100 MHz
– 133.9 x 67.9 x 10.48 mm, 135g
– 1830mAh battery

The Phone

The Optimus LTE gives a very good first impression. It straddles the border between comfortable and bulky, but manages to slip into the former. At 10.5mm thick and 135g it fits right in with the latest Galaxy S II devices though it is slightly thicker. That thickness gives the impression of sturdiness, something this symmetrical monolith can boast assuredly. In the hand, despite its plastic construction, there isn’t a creak or seam; the body is crafted from premium polycarbonate plastic, and the battery cover a nice machine-cut overlay that wraps around the side of the phone. The left side volume rocker is nicely delineated with plenty of travel. The top portion of the device is the busiest, with a headphone jack, a microphone, microUSB/MHL port under a plastic door, and a power button on the right side.

It seems that all the devices we’ve reviewed recently, from the Motorola Razr to the Galaxy S II LTE, have a small chin at either the top or bottom, throwing off its symmetry and balance to some extent. Despite its relative thickness it’s nice to use a device again that feels uniform in the hand, regardless of how you hold it. The textured backing has a diagonal pattern that is conducive for gripping in even the sweatiest hands; the grooves are wide and attractive.

Along with the power button, the only metal present on the device is on a little vertical stripe housing the camera optics. Like the Optimus 2X, LG has opted for small flourishes that save money but ultimately delight their customers. Underneath is a 1830mAh battery, an 8GB microSD card and a SIM card slot.

Around the front LG has wisely consolidated the menu and search buttons into one superbutton, allowing for large spaces between it, the home and back buttons. In order to activate the search portion, just hold down the button for a second.

Overall the Optimus LTE isn’t a striking or beautiful device, nor is it plain and utilitarian. There is a pleasant symmetry to its curved top and bottom, an austere and familiar consistently with previous LG devices and, most importantly, a nice balance between form and function.

The Display

Of course this needs its own section. The Optimus LTE is the second device we’ve used with a 720p display after the Galaxy Nexus, but in many ways the True HD here is a different beast altogether. LG has wisely spent the extra money on an IPS panel, so viewing angles are practically endless. Colours are accurate and clean: no Super AMOLED oversaturation here. Text is dead-sharp, arguably more so than the Galaxy Nexus, with bright, accurate white levels. Blacks, and by virtue contrast, vary with brightness but for the most part fare quite well. Coming from the perfect black levels of the Galaxy Nexus it’s nice to know that the Optimus LTE holds its own in that regard, though obviously contrast is not quite up to par. The backlight is very strong, and we’re happy to report that Optimus LTE didn’t have any of the light bleeding issues that plagued the Optimus 2X.

Our one concern is that there is a fair amount of dithering on colour gradients, interrupting the generally-smooth flow of images and icons. While it’s not immediately noticeable and depends highly on the quality of the image’s texture, it is present throughout the OS. One of the most egregious examples of this are the jagged line transitions present on the first screen of the Marketplace (see photo).

One boon for the IPS display is that it is bright enough to be seen in relatively direct sunlight. Though we haven’t seen a single backlit device that fares particularly well in the sun, LG had the presence of mind to beef up the maximum brightness on this display; at auto brightness it is even a bit too high. We wouldn’t complain except our battery life suffered as a result: we’d recommend manually setting the screen brightness to around 30%.

A lot of people are going to ask if the display is as good or better than that of the Galaxy Nexus. There are a couple reasons it is, and a couple it is not. Firstly, having perfect blacks on a display changes everything, including the colours that aren’t black: colours are punchier and more vivid. But with such great contrast comes a trade-off: whites, especially at lower brightness levels, have an icy blue tint to them. As you move up the gamut it becomes less pronounced, but because the Galaxy Nexus has a very sensitive auto-brightness mechanism, the majority of the white you see will have that bluish hue. The Optimus LTE suffers no such fate: whites are some of the cleanest, most accurate out there. Colours are great but for the dithering problems I mentioned, and maximum brightness is significantly higher. Both have comparable viewing angles.

Overall, both displays are tightly matched but I’ve give an edge to the Galaxy Nexus in terms of overall vividness, contrast and viewing angles.

Performance

LG is sticking with what works here, and like HTC and Samsung, have chosen the 1.5Ghz dual-core Snapdragon S3 SoC to power their mighty beast. It’s clear that LG has worked some voodoo magic here, since the LG flew through all its synthetic and real-world benchmarks, and never seemed to skip a beat in our browsing tests. Apps loaded quickly, 720p video streamed effortlessly and the whole experience shone.

Despite the high native resolution the graphics chip kept up remarkably well: take a look at the benchmark results next to the Galaxy Nexus, which runs a slightly slower CPU but faster GPU. The LG kept up in most regards, with a few of the more graphics-intensive tests being taken by the pure Google device. We can also say with confidence that once the Optimus LTE gets Android 4.0 it will only get faster.

It’s very difficult to judge, however, which Android device is the smoothest these days. Android 2.3.5 does not have the same dual-core optimizations that debuted in Ice Cream Sandwich, so any hardware acceleration is implemented by the OEM. It’s clear LG has done some work to speed up the browser which matches the lower-resolution Samsung Galaxy S II blow-for-blow. But when you get to these speeds, it’s hard not to find fault in even the most minor stutter or delay. At times we found the keyboard to fall behind our flurry of presses, or the browser would stall for 10-15 seconds before resuming its page rendering. Before Ice Cream Sandwich we’d say, oh it’s typical for Android, but now we that know these issues have been largely resolved it’s hard taking a step backwards.

Software

The Optimus LTE follows the same path as the Optimus 2X, though it ships with a newer version of Android in 2.3.5. It arrays Gingerbread in colourful icons, garishly outlined in a sort of protective bubble we wish was absent. There are seven home screens, though they can be removed by pinching your fingers together and dragging one to the trash can. In fact, LG has affectionately borrowed much of Android’s customization from HTC and Samsung, though in truth every manufacturer shares a subset of features. What’s important is how well implemented those features are, and I can happily say LG hasn’t let us down.

There is a permanent four-icon dock at the bottom of the home screen, though the default icons can be moved around or removed. The app drawer, when opened, is pretty intuitive, dividing its wares into categories. Apps preloaded onto the device are stored in the Applications column; these cannot be removed or deleted, just relocated. Below that is the Downloaded category which stores all your Marketplace apps. Apps can be sorted by category, listed alphabetically or, more traditionally, scrolled through page by page.

LG bundles some of its well-worn Android offerings here, including the rather helpful RemoteCall which allows a representative from the company to remotely log in to your device to troubleshoot. Extensive DLNA supports comes by virtue of SmartShare, which streams your video, photos and music to any connected device.

LG’s SmartWorld is an Android app store. If you take the time to register an account, you are free to download certain “paid” apps for the low, low price of nothing. While most of the top apps are the same ones present in the Android Marketplace (really, Angry Birds?) there are a few interesting inclusions that should keep your app discovery pangs at bay. I just question the need for another proprietary app store, especially one with significantly fewer apps than the official one.

Taking a page from Samsung, LG has integrated gestures into the OS. Tilt your phone when moving an icon around the home screen and it uses your accelerometer to fly from side to side. Flip your device over to silence an incoming call or alarm, or to pause a movie clip. Though non-essential to one’s enjoyment of the phone, their inclusion is genuinely useful — if you can remember to use them.

One of the cooler features I wish more vendors would implement is WiFi Sharing. This allows two users connected to the same WiFi network to transfer image, video and music files from device to device without having to go through a central access point like a PC. The capabilities have been in the WiFi spec for years, it just took an enterprising mobile company to implement it. Not limited to just LG devices, most modern Samsung devices support WiFi Sharing, too.

Lastly, LG has licensed Nuance’s excellent voice recognition engine for its Voice Control app. I found it to be much more accurate than Samsung’s implementation of Vlingo — it actually knew who “Mom” was, someone the Galaxy S II insisted was called “Mark” — though it wasn’t possible to map it to a specific key like you can on the Samsung.

Oh, and screenshots can be taken by holding down the Home button and quickly pressing Power.

Connectivity

I’m just going to come out and say it: LTE is ridiculously, mind-blowingly fast. Bell and Rogers keep trading crowns as the speediest mobile carrier, and with the Optimus LTE tests it takes back the crown (though not by much). We were able to consistently get over 45Mbps download speeds and 15Mbps upload speeds. Think about that for a second. In the downstream that is equal or faster than many top-tier cable and fiber connections. In the upstream it is up to 15x faster than home broadband.

Not only do the results speak for themselves in speed tests, but they translate nicely into real-world performance. Over LTE, web pages load instantly. High-bandwidth sites that typically take minutes to render are complete in seconds. Think 500px.com; think Flickr. This is the first time in history that a device bottleneck is the CPU, not network speeds. Forget checkboards or spinning wheels, the only time you’ll be waiting for a page to load is when there is an excess of Javascript or Flash content.

Let me put it another way: I used this phone’s LTE connection to upload the YouTube video you see above. At 1.16GB it usually takes nearly 4 hours on my 1Mbps home connection. I completed the upload in less than fifteen minutes.

Battery Life

 

 

In truth, we expected battery life to be negatively affected by the high-resolution screen, powerful backlight and LTE chip. We just didn’t expect it to deplete this quickly. If you take a look at the screenshot of battery use, you’ll see that for most of the day the battery life decreased fairly slowly. This was because I was using the phone sparingly in an area with no LTE.

After coming downtown I began using the device as I would any other: downloading apps, surfing the web, streaming music and playing half an hour of games. Doing so took the battery from 70% to around 10% in less than two hours. In fact, LG claims only three hours of talk time on the device, even with its prodigious 1830mAh battery. Suffice it to say, if you’re going to be using the Optimus LTE to its fullest computational, graphical and connectable extent, I’d recommend investing in a second (or third) battery.

Luckily there is a toggle in the Mobile Network section of the Settings app to disable LTE. In that case the phone will fall back to Bell’s still-fast 21Mbps connection

Camera

 

We tried well-lit, low-lit, indoor-lit and sunny-lit, and only in the last scenario could we get a photo that wasn’t unreasonably blurry. Though possessed with fantastic macro abilities and a capable, fast autofocus lens, I was not happy with the majority of the results. While there were a few gems among the rough, with accurate colours and excellent dynamic range, images suffer from a softness that I couldn’t abide.

Individual settings such as white balance and exposure are editable, and there are various scenes to select from. None of these improve the quality of the camera sensor which continues the tradition of inferior photography offerings from LG . This is unfortunate and a mar again an otherwise fantastic product. In 2011, having a capable camera on a phone is bare minimum; having a bad camera is untenable. While it’s better than the average camera from a couple years ago — think iPhone 3GS plus a few million pixels — it can’t compete with the iPhone 4S’ and HTC Amaze’s of the world. That said it takes photos quickly, and when they turn out well they’re pretty nice to look at.

Luckily the front-facing camera isn’t as objectionable as the rear, owed to the fact that expectations are much lower. I am happy to report the 1.3MP camera is clear and capable, though there is plenty of noise in lower-light scenarios.

Video quality fares slightly better than stills: 1080p video, while soft, is smooth and artifact-free. For general use the quality is good enough to capture a kid’s birthday party or film your dog playing in the park, but if there’s anything important you need filmed I’d bring the point-and-shoot (or the iPhone 4S/HTC Amaze).

Sound Quality, Miscellany and Misgivings

There isn’t much else to say about the Optimus LTE, which comes in around the middle of the pack for sound quality and speaker volume. Making calls on Bell’s network resulted in clear, sharp dialogue and a distinct lack of background noise or hiss. The second microphone at the top adequately cancels ambient noise, though we were told our voices sounded rather tinny at times, like it was being wrung through a metal can. On our end, voices sounded normal and robust, so we’ll chalk it up to network conditions rather than a fault with the phone.

We tested our Bluetooth stereo headset with the Optimus LTE to great success; range was good and quality superb. Connecting our headphones also resulted in accurate, punchy music, though maximum volume levels seemed a tad low. The mono speaker on the back, on the other hand, produced excellent quality sound that was good enough to fill a whole room with a conference call. Recipients on the other end heard me loud and clear.

Bell bundles their standard suite of, ahem, bloatware, though as I’ve stated before there are a couple of great apps thrown in there. In particular their TV&Radio app shines, facilitating a wonderful mobile television experience for not all that much money. For those cord-cutters who still want a piece of the live TV action, this is definitely your best bet.

One note on LTE reception: due to the fact that Bell currently only uses the 1700Mhz frequency for LTE connectivity, reception will be less robust than a regular HSPA+ network which falls back to 850Mhz in times of multipath or signal fade. As a result, unless I was right downtown in the open air I rarely saw more than three bars of LTE. If I happened to fall back to HSPA+ I consistently had five bars. Keep that in mind if you live in a basement or in a place with thick concrete walls.

Another qualm we had with the device was its lack of internal storage. At 2GB is undercuts the industry by several times, opting instead to bundle an 8GB microSD card. The entire 2GB is given over to app storage, making it necessary to always have a card in the device. If you wish to upgrade to a larger size, you must be sure to copy the content over to the new one or risk losing essential app data.

Development and Upgrades

LG devices have always been pretty friendly to the developer community. The Optimus 2X received a CyanogenMOD 7 port fairly soon after it was rooted, and the community continues to thrive today. While I am not certain whether the bootloader is unlocked on the Optimus LTE there is no reason to believe the company would start now.

As for Ice Cream Sandwich, Bell’s own website states that it will be upgraded as soon as it is released. Without reading too much into that, we’re thinking they mean when LG releases it, not Google. Be that as it may, it’s a good sign when a carrier posts a message like that on their site before a device’s actual release. They know what people want, and people want ICS.


Final Thoughts

For all its virtues the Optimus LTE falls well short of greatness. For every high there is an equal low; for the wonderful screen there is a distracting dithering issue; for the ridiculous LTE speeds there is disappointing battery life; for the unparalleled performance, a poor camera.

I admit that I am a hardened critic trained and conditioned to see the worst in devices. In this sense I can forgive the screen issue as it will likely not be noticed by the vast majority of potential buyers. The camera and insipid battery life I’m not so sure about. LG had time to think whether they wanted to implement LTE in their flagship device, and it was a choice I’m sure they grappled with. Every manufacturer releasing a LTE device knows of the battery hit and not a single one decided to wait until the next generation, which will likely bring usage to parity with current HSPA+ solutions. And by bringing it to market they are banking on users understanding the shortcomings: with every first-generation technology there are sacrifices.

In other ways the Optimus LTE is the full package. It is fast, well-constructed with a beautiful screen and an OS as close to stock Gingerbread as you’re going to get. The 720p display and LTE connectivity are going to be more than enough to get people talking.

The LG Optimus 4G LTE is available from Bell for $149.95 on a 3-year term and $629.95 outright.

In addition, you can get this at Best Buy and Future Shop.

Rating: 7/10

Pros:

–     Stunning 720p display has accurate colours, high brightness and endless viewing angles
–     LTE speeds are the fastest we’ve ever seen
–     Phone is blazing fast, beats most devices with the same chipset
–     Nicely-constructed
–     Comfortable to hold
–     Subtle additions to OS like gestures are genuinely useful
–     Nuance-powered Voice Control is accurate and fast
–     Excellent reception and voice quality

Cons:

–     Poor camera quality
–     Dithering problems with screen
–     LTE battery life drains fast
–     No internal storage, only 2GB app storage

Comments

  • Tom

    Given what you have written about the speeds, I am now sold on LTE in spite of the battery issues.

    Their statements and history in regards to ICS and CyanogenMod support suggest that I don’t have to worry about upgrades.

    So it is a real shame to read about the camera. Otherwise I was sold on this phone.

  • Shawn S

    Was debating on this, but seeing the battery life issues you’ve discussed and poor camera I think I am going to pass and wait for the next. Thanks MS!

    I wish Samsung would releases the Galaxy s2 HD LTE (Korean model) in Canada. I would take that over the nexus in a heartbeat.

    • calvin35

      This revue is very disappointing. I have been waiting for this phone to come to at&t but now I think I will pass. I calibrate tvs on the side and color accuracy and camera quality is very important to me. I am positive that if there is dithering in the colors that I would notice it. I can’t compromise on the camera.

  • EmperumanV

    Thanks for the review Daniel. Was considering this device as well by trading in my Bell HTC Raider LTE so to speak, but I guess I’ll hold onto it for now.

  • jclg

    I have been waiting for this article since you announced its release! Thanks for another great, in-depth review, Daniel. I think it does a pretty good job of framing this device alongside the Galaxy series and HTC’s latest devices.

    I was tentatively holding out on this phone in hopes that the specs on paper would translate to taking the crown for Android smartphones (ICS notwithstanding). It seems so close to that of the Galaxy series; however, the poor camera life and camera that’s apparently even worse than the Nexus’s are deal-breakers for me. Sure, it has LTE speeds, but there’s no point in having it if I have to carry around 2 spare batteries to use my phone for a full day.

    Its one advantage over the Nexus I see is that is supports microSD cards, but storage isn’t an issue for me.

    Looks like I’ll be settling for the Nexus or GSIIX on Telus. Thanks again for helping with the decision-making process.

  • Alex

    Nexus still king in my books

  • JL

    on my 1Mbps home connection…

    Time to get better internet. Do companies even offer a line this slow anymore?

  • Dan

    HAHA. 3 hour battery life. You might as well have stopped the review right there. This review should read “fastest phone on the market, for the hour its batter lasts” Totally worthless. Better to get a regular cellphone and a tablet if this is where the future of phones is going. My SGS2 Lasts all day with heavy usage. LTE is just too much of a battery hog.

    • Andrew

      I also own this phone and just replaced my iphone with it and the iphone definetly does not compare. It is an amazing phone and also super fast. As far as the battery is concerned like the iphone as long as you turn the screen brightness down a bit because it does have a super powerful back light, and you do not leave a million apps running that are not being used the battery is also great. I can go almost two days without charging it and thats with taking video and images of my two year old and downloading songs and video. And not to mention the 8mp camera actualy captures better images and video than my 12mp Nixon. I dont know but all i can say is TRUE HD because this camera takes the sharpest most detailed pictures out of any camera i have ever used.

  • Gab

    I don’t understand why you gave it a 7. I thought it would be closer to an 8?

    Funny how a bell phone bleeds blue.

  • WetCardboard

    Your home connection is only 1Mbps???!?

    • WetCardboard

      Sorry delete that…just realized we’re talking about upload speeds here, ugh. facepalm.

  • bob

    I think you should make some less subjective battery testings, like on anandtech.

  • gavins

    Lg has a terrible track record worst than moto for delivering upgrades. HTC and Samsung are the class of the Google heap. I want LTE but I will wait for a gen 2 LTE device from them.

  • Mike

    I wish my Galaxy S2 LTE had a textured back like this phone 🙁

  • JPTN

    Excellent and thorough review, as always. I’m glad you go through all the detailed stuff so I can cover things like native 1080p MKV playback. :p

  • Socius

    I work at bell. Have been testing this phone extensively because I was going to purchase it for myself. I decided against it. Reason is battery life. It’s not poor battery life. It’s abysmal battery life. On a full charge, you can only stream under 1.5 hours of Netflix video, while running on HSPA+ (so, not even under LTE).

    I’m not sure what the problem is as other devices like the galaxy s2 lte from Rogers which use the same apq8060 cpu at 1.5ghz get nearly 80% more battery life on a slightly bigger screen, with the same resolution.

    Sorry folks…terrible device. Don’t bother.

    • Socius

      To clarify, the current rogers S2 LTE is not the same resolution as it only runs 800×480. However, the S2 HD LTE version is the same resolution, and still provides that extra 80% battery life.

    • Socius

      Don’t see the reasoning behind disliking my post. I have 6 years work experience in the mobile industry working for 2 companies. My job at one point consisted of creating documentation pinpointing actual advantages (ie. Not just stats on per) of equipment compared to other phones (specifically, phones exclusive to other carriers) for distribution to the front line teams.

      I’m advising you, after having spent the last 3 days with it and running it through various tasks and benchmarks that it’s performance is sub-par, and battery life is about half of what you get from comparable phones. Help me to understand the issue with warning people about the problems associated with this device because I’m not following.

      I probably have more phones and tablets right now than most of you have owned in your lives. 😛 I’m just trying to share my experience to help people make an informed decision considering most people would be committing to 3 years with such a device.

  • Thomas

    Hi Daniel could you share what the SW version was on the LTE you tested. TY

  • meghead

    @Socius:
    “the S2 HD LTE version is the same resolution, and still provides that extra 80% battery life” – The S2 HD LTE phone hasn’t even been announced for availability around here. Are you saying that you actually have one to test the battery life on?

    I bought the Optimus LTE and initially found the battery seemed to be draining a bit fast. However, I set the brightness manually to a bit lower than the auto and I’m now finding the battery lasting pretty much the length I would expect – similar to how my iPhone has performed historically.

    I haven’t tried streaming full-length video over 4G but I don’t think that’s something I would ever do in real life – I’m not sure phones are really ready for that personally. I may try copying a movie to it and playing it though – that’s probably a fairer test.

  • Idawg

    I have the Optimus LTE and the Motorola Atrix and one thing that stood out to me while using the Optimus LTE was it’s inability to keep a mobile hotspot going. It constantly lost connection. I used my Atrix for this ALL the time and never had a problem. Mobile hotspot is an important feature for me so the Optimus just doesn’t cut it.

  • Derek Arsenault

    I’m using the AT&T version (Nitro HD) and I noticed noticeable improvement after installing Juice Defender Ultimate from the Android market. Best 5 bucks I ever spent. It helps a lot with the poor battery life…but then again, if your going to use it all day long like a laptop or something then forget it. I agree, it’s a huge battery hog, but would be acceptable if I could find one of those cases with the extra battery built in. Still looking….

  • sv

    I’m on Bell LTE in Montreal since this morning (LG Optimus LTE). SpeedTest shows Dwn from 5-6Mb to 25MB, Up from 1.2MB to 14MB ! Nice !!

  • Michelle

    I have had this phone since late December and am a Bell customer. Note that I don’t have a data plan on my phone because, everywhere I go, I have access through Wi-Fi to the Internet ie. at University, home, coffee shop, etc.

    Thoughts? Over all good, but the battery life is dismal when sending or receiving data. I’m assuming the same would be true if I had mobile Internet access. Even when Wi-Fi is off, and I make a phone call, the battery drains quickly -approximately at the same rate. I don’t think that I could talk for longer than 3 hours even with full reception. The battery seems to last only when I am not sending or transmitting any type of data. Watching movies already on a MSD doesn’t drain the battery as quickly. So, a word of warning to anyone considering this phone, the battery life is poor.

    Another issue with the phone is that the UI seems to slow down how smooth the animations scroll at times. It often reminds me of a computer screen with 15-25 frps. But I’m hoping a custom rom and UI will fix that or at least when the phone receives the Icecream Sandwich update. Additionally, the camera takes about .5 seconds to capture a photo and it performs poorly in low-light conditions. The video capture is fantastic though at 1080p. I’m quite impressed about that.

    What I do like about this phone is the screen. Compared side by side with the Galaxy Nexus, in my and CNet.com’s opinion, the images were sharper, more detailed, the colours are more true to life, and whites are white -not with a hue of blue like with the Super-Amoled (Plus) screens. I like watching movies on my phone, so image acuracy/quality was a priority for me as. However, the battery drains quickly. That’s the trade off with the Optimus LTE. I also like how the phone supports Mirco SD cards. When I found out that the Nexus didn’t, I made my decision to buy the LG because I could buy a 32GB MSD for $30 on Amazon and load a lot more movies into the phone.

    The Nexus is a really great phone, don’t get me wrong, and most would agrue that it’s the best phone on the market because Google doesn’t allow software to bog it down. Plus it gets Android updates soonest, etc, though it’s not sold LTE capable in Canada.

    Personally, I really look forward to the Samsung Galaxy S3 set to debut late February at the World Mobile Conference. I hope Samsung increases the ppi to 330 and the resolution to 1280 by 720 at the least.

    At the end of the day, it’s all about what *you* need out of *your* phone. So, do I think the LG Optimus LTE is a good phone, yes, good enough for what I use it for. Do I think it’s the best? Certainly not, but better than most because of it’s tech specs such as screen quality and size, LTE capability, and how it accepts MSD cards. Just my thoughts:)

  • gregory

    i have this phone and i can say that out of all the phones ive ever had this one is the best i would not change a thing. just like on an iphone you lower the brigthness a bit and make sure your apps are closed the battery is perfectly fine 🙂 i love this phone

  • Tony

    lg opyimus 4g lte had mind nearly a year nothing but grief the flash and shutter not synced about every 2 weeks I get a tiny sign the reads no service , no problem just remove the battery and re install when the phone rings very often in trying to pick up the call I get a call declined. stuck with it for just over 2 more years. they should stick to making fridges.

  • Tony

    when taking a photo of my grand daughter the flash goes off before the shutter and I keep getting pictures with her eyes closed

