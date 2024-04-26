Leaked Pixel 8a ads point to seven years of security updates

Leaked advertisements for Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a suggest the search giant’s budget phone will get seven years of updates.

Android Headlines published the ads, which highlight several features of the Pixel 8a. However, the most notable is the ad touting that the Pixel 8a is made to last and it specifically mentions “seven years of security updates.”

While seven years of support is great, notably, the ad says security updates, not software updates. The fine print doesn’t do much to clarify, saying it will receive “Pixel updates” for seven years. That could mean the Pixel 8a will only get a limited number of Android software upgrades, unlike the Pixel 8 series, which will receive seven years of software and security updates. If so, it’ll be a bummer but also understandable, given the Pixel 8a’s lower cost.

However, it’s possible these ads aren’t entirely accurate or that things have changed. There are several other notable features mentioned in the ads, some of which don’t line up with previous rumours.

The ads highlight the Tensor G3, an IP67 rating, Pixel features like Call Assist, Circle to Search and more. However, the ads also mention 18W wired charging, with previous rumours pointing to 27W charging.

Oddly, one of the ads mentions support for VPN by Google One, a feature that Google recently killed off. That suggests these ads could have been mocked up prior to Google killing off the feature and may not be accurate to the company’s current plans for the Pixel 8a. Alternatively, Google could plan to offer the VPN service as a Pixel feature separate from VPN- something it’s already doing for existing Pixel devices.

Images credit: Android Headlines

Source: Android Headlines