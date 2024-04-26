fbpx
Amazon Prime day in July again this year

Last year it was July 11-12

Brad Bennett
Apr 26, 202410:21 AM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has shared on Twitter that Canada’s Prime Day will once again be in July.

Last year the shopping event went from July 11 to 12, but there were deals in the days leading up to the event as well.

Typically, this shopping event gives Amazon Prime subscribers deals on a wide variety of products, including video games and technology.

MobileSryup will be covering the event and looking for all the best tech deals when it happens in July.

