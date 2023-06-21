Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11th and 12th

Amazon’s highly anticipated 2023 Prime Day event is set to start on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, continuing through July 12.

This blowout deals event gives Prime members the option to save massively on site wide brands. Some of the popular brands included in the deals from Sony, Apple, Samsung, Anker, UGreen, Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, and includes Amazon-owned products from Ring, Blink, and the latest Echo Dot and Kindle.

Prime members can access exclusive deal to Amazon’s lowest prices offered this year on selected products from Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun.

Notably, this Prime Day offers an expanded selection of deals on small business products, further supporting entrepreneurs. Throughout the event, new deals will be introduced every 30 minutes during specific time periods, featuring significant discounts on products.

Amazon says it will also hold Prime Day in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., Poland and Sweden.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.