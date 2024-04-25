Screw it, this phone has two headphone jacks

China-based audio company Moondrop has revealed its first phone, the MAID 01 — and it’s bringing headphones back.

The main focus is audiophiles. With two headphone jacks and an enhanced mobile digital analogue converter (DAC) for hi-fi music playback, it’s sure to please anyone still complaining about their smartphones not featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MAID 01 features a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. MicroSD cards can also be fitted inside to make loading music a breeze.

As for the headphone jacks, one is a regular 3.5mm input with support for headphones and microphones, while the other is a 4.4mm balanced jack for headphones that use this more specific connection.

The phone also has regular features like two rear cameras, a large 120Hz 1080p display and a 5,000mAh battery. That said it does only run Android 13. I’m not sure if it makes up for the older software, but the hardware does look pretty cool.

Beyond that, the company’s website doesn’t say much, but apparently, the phone will be available for around $399 USD (roughly $544 CAD).

You can find out more about the device on Moondrop’s website.

Image credit: Moondrop

Source: Moondrop