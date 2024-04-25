fbpx
Streaming

New on Crave: May 2024

Shoresy Season 3, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 and The Expend4bles are hitting Crave this month

Dean Daley
Apr 25, 20242:28 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in May.

Highlights include Crave Original series Bellefleur, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Shoresy Season 3 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

May 1st

  • Stop Making Sense
  • Boogie Nights

May 2nd

  • Turtles All The Way Down
  • Selena + Restaurant: Seasons 1, Episodes 1-2
  • Hacks: Season 3, Episodes 1-2

May 3rd

  • 12 Disasters of Christmas
  • Arctic Blast
  • Behemoth
  • Caravaggio’s Shadow
  • Christmas Icetastrophe
  • Collision Earth
  • Ice Quake
  • Independence Daysaster
  • Metal Tornado
  • One Day As A Lion
  • Polar Storm
  • Sick Girl
  • Snowglobe Christmas
  • Stonehenge Apocalypse
  • Super Storm
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Green Knight
  • Twister Valley
  • High Country: Season 1
  • Hairspray — Starz
  • Hitch — Starz
  • Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — Starz
  • Sons of Summer — Starz 
  • The Vow — Starz 

May 6th

  • Solaris

May 8th

  • City of Angels

May 9th

  • Cool Hand Luke
  • Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

May 10th

  • The Chi: Season 6B
  • Daddy Day Camp
  • Desperation Road
  • Sniper G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral — Starz
  • Moulin Rouge! — Starz
  • Showgirls — Starz
  • The Engineer — Starz 
  • Wonder Woman — Starz 
  • The Expend4bles

May 11th

  • Nikki Glaser: Some Day You’ll Die @10pm ET

May 15th

  • Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
  • Caddyshack

May 16th

  • Bellefleur: Season 1, Episodes 1-2

May 17th

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9: Episodes 1-2
  • Saw X
  • Metal Shifters
  • Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse
  • Earthstorm
  • The Philadelphia Experiment
  • Swarmed
  • Termination Point
  • Toxic Skies
  • Beyond Lochness
  • Doomsday Prophecy
  • Malibu Shark Attack
  • Storm Cell
  • Storm Seekers
  • Two Sinners and a Mule
  • Strange Way of Life
  • Stuart Little
  • Stuart Little 2
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Starz 
  • The Abyss — Starz

May 18th

  • How the West Was Fun
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

May 20th

  • Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET

May 21st

  • This Is the End
  • The Lost Boys

May 22nd

  • Wedding Crashers

May 23rd

  • The Witches of Eastwick

May 24

  • Boston Strangler
  • Shoresy: Season 3, Episodes 1-2
  • Country Strong — Starz
  • Race For Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia — Starz
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992) — Starz
  • Silence of the Lambs — Starz
  • Moonstruck — Starz 

May 26th

  • The Lost Boys

May 29th

  • Moviecrash, Moviepass @9pm ET

May 31st

  • The Pursuit of Happiness
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Theater Camp
  • There’s Something in the Barn
  • The Rookie: Season 6
  • How the Gringo Stole Christmas — Starz 

Image credit: Lionsgate

