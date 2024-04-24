fbpx
U.S. signs TikTok divest-or-ban bill into law

TikTok plans to challenge the law in court

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 24, 202412:56 PM EDT 3 comments
U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that also included a bill to ban TikTok if the app’s parent company doesn’t divest it within a year.

That means the clock has started for China-based ByteDance, which now has an initial nine months to sort out a deal. The president could give the company a three-month extension if there’s progress on a deal.

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek told The Verge that the company plans to challenge the law in court.

“Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok, and a ban on you and your voice,” said TikTok CEO Shou Chew in a video posted on the platform.

According to The Verge, the divest-or-ban bill looked like it would stall in the Senate until it got bundled in a foreign aid package. Plus, the divestment period was extended from the original six months, which seemed to win over some senators.

Source: The Verge

