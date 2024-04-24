Rogers is bringing Comcast and Xfinity products to Canada

Rogers has announced a 10-year agreement with U.S.-based Comcast to bring several of the U.S. telecom service provider’s Xfinity-branded products and services to Canada.

This includes “the latest broadband, smart home and connectivity” offerings like Entertainment OS, Comcast’s operating system for at-home set-top boxes, according to a recent press release. These new services will make their way to Canada through Rogers later this year.

“Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, Rogers president and CEO, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup via a press release. “Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption and we’re proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality.”

In the announcement, Rogers says the aptly named Entertainment OS will bring live sports, entertainment, news, streaming apps and more to Rogers customers. Entertainment OS will likely either build on or replace Rogers’ current Ignite TV platform, which is also based on Xfinity.

Other service offerings that are part of the partnership include gateway technology developed by Comcast called “10G.” Rogers says 10G will allow the carrier to deliver “multi-gigabit speeds” that offer “ultra-low lag.”

In the U.S., Xfinity 10G is marketed as a service designed for gamers. However, Comcast recently agreed to discontinue its “Xfinity 10G Network” branding after losing an appeal related to a U.S. National Advertising Review Board ruling that found the platform’s marketing term misleading.

“Storm-Ready WiFi” powered by a device equipped with cellular backup and a rechargeable battery, which allows users to stay connected when their power is out, is also part of Roger’s new Xfinity-powered offerings. Rogers says it will launch new home security hardware and sensors tied to its partnership with Comcast as well.

The Canadian telecom giant will reveal more information about products and services related to its Xfinity partnership later this year.

In 2016, Rogers announced plans to shelve its IPTV offering in favour of utilizing Comcast’s platform. This latest announcement deepens its relationship with the U.S.-based telecom services provider.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers