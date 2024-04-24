New on Netflix Canada: May 2024

In May 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1, Unfrosted, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Live Event) and Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez and Canada’s Simu Liu.

Coming Soon

Buying London (GB) — Netflix Series

The Life You Wanted (IT) — Netflix Series

Monster (ID) — Netflix Film

May 1st

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) — Netflix Comedy

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) — Netflix Film

Frankly Speaking (KR) — Netflix Film

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) — Netflix Series

Brokeback Mountain

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Fifty Shades Freed

Marry Me

Mother’s Day

Psych: Seasons 1-8

The Reader

She’s Out of My League

Shutter Island

Smokey and the Bandit

Vacation

Van Helsing

May 2nd

A Man in Full — Netflix Series

Beautiful Rebel (IT) — Netflix Film

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) — Netflix Documentary

T.P Bon (KP) — Netflix Anime

May 3rd

Bullet Train

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. — Netflix Comedy Special

Postcards (NG) — Netflix Series

Selling the OC: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Stand Up Guys

The Unbroken Voice: Season (CO) — Netflix Series

Unfrosted — Netflix Film

May 4th

The Atypical Family (KR) — Netflix Series

Katt Williams: Woke Foke — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)

May 5th

Roast of Tom Brady — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)

May 7th

Super Rich in Korea (KR) — Netflix Series

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

May 8th

The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB)

May 9th

Bodkin — Netflix Series

The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) — Netflix Documentary

Mother of the Bride — Netflix Film

Thank You, Next (TR) — Netflix Series

May 10th

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Living with Leopards (GB) — Netflix Documentary

The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) — Netflix Series

May 11th

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart — Netflix Comedy Special

May 12th

Pain & Gain

May 13th

American Sniper

Blended

Princess Power: Season 3 — Netflix Family

San Andreas

The Judge

May 15th

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Disturbia

The Island

The November Man

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

May 16th

8 Mile

BlacKkKlansman

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Girls Trip

Jaws

Les Misérables

Maestro in Blue: Season 2 (GR) — Netflix Series

Robin Hood

May 17th

The 8 Show (KR) — Netflix Series

Power — Netflix Documentary

Thelma the Unicorn — Netflix Family

May 18th

Ella Enchanted

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

May 19th

Golden Kamuy (JP) — Netflix Film

May 20th

Mean Dreams

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – –Netflix Series

May 21st

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy — Netflix Comedy

May 22nd

Top Gun

Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) — Netflix Series

World War Z

May 23rd

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) — Netflix Documentary

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man (MX) — Netflix Comedy

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) — Netflix Anime

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In Good Hands 2 (TR) — Netflix Film

Tires — Netflix Series

May 24th

Atlas — Netflix Film

The Big Lebowski

The Invitation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — Netflix Family

Mulligan: Part 2 — Netflix Series

My Oni Girl (JP) — Netflix Film

May 29th

Bionic (BR) — Netflix Film

Colors of Evil: Red (PL) — Netflix Film

Dancing for the Devil” The 7M TikTok Cult — Netflix Documentary

May 30th

2 Hearts

Eric (GB) — Netflix Series

May 31st

A Part of You (SE) — Netflix Film

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) — Netflix Series

Raising Voices (ES) — Netflix Series

Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film

Leaving for Last Call

Brightburn (May 4th)

Parasite (May 13th)

Charlie’s Angel (May 14th)

Smile (May 14th)

Men in Black: International (May 14th)

You’ve Got Mail (May 20th)

Neighbors (May 31st)

Shrek (May 31st)

Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.

Image credit: Netflix