New on Netflix Canada: May 2024

In May 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1, Unfrosted, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Live Event) and Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez and Canada’s Simu Liu.
Coming Soon
- Buying London (GB) — Netflix Series
- The Life You Wanted (IT) — Netflix Series
- Monster (ID) — Netflix Film
May 1st
- Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) — Netflix Comedy
- Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) — Netflix Film
- Frankly Speaking (KR) — Netflix Film
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) — Netflix Series
- Brokeback Mountain
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Marry Me
- Mother’s Day
- Psych: Seasons 1-8
- The Reader
- She’s Out of My League
- Shutter Island
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Vacation
- Van Helsing
May 2nd
- A Man in Full — Netflix Series
- Beautiful Rebel (IT) — Netflix Film
- Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- T.P Bon (KP) — Netflix Anime
May 3rd
- Bullet Train
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. — Netflix Comedy Special
- Postcards (NG) — Netflix Series
- Selling the OC: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Stand Up Guys
- The Unbroken Voice: Season (CO) — Netflix Series
- Unfrosted — Netflix Film
May 4th
- The Atypical Family (KR) — Netflix Series
- Katt Williams: Woke Foke — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)
May 5th
- Roast of Tom Brady — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)
May 7th
- Super Rich in Korea (KR) — Netflix Series
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
May 8th
- The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB)
May 9th
- Bodkin — Netflix Series
- The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) — Netflix Documentary
- Mother of the Bride — Netflix Film
- Thank You, Next (TR) — Netflix Series
May 10th
- Blood of Zeus: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Living with Leopards (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) — Netflix Series
May 11th
- Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart — Netflix Comedy Special
May 12th
- Pain & Gain
May 13th
- American Sniper
- Blended
- Princess Power: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- San Andreas
- The Judge
May 15th
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Disturbia
- The Island
- The November Man
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)
May 16th
- 8 Mile
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Girls Trip
- Jaws
- Les Misérables
- Maestro in Blue: Season 2 (GR) — Netflix Series
- Robin Hood
May 17th
- The 8 Show (KR) — Netflix Series
- Power — Netflix Documentary
- Thelma the Unicorn — Netflix Family
May 18th
- Ella Enchanted
- Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
May 19th
- Golden Kamuy (JP) — Netflix Film
May 20th
- Mean Dreams
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – –Netflix Series
May 21st
- Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy — Netflix Comedy
May 22nd
- Top Gun
- Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) — Netflix Series
- World War Z
May 23rd
- El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) — Netflix Documentary
- Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man (MX) — Netflix Comedy
- Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- In Good Hands 2 (TR) — Netflix Film
- Tires — Netflix Series
May 24th
- Atlas — Netflix Film
- The Big Lebowski
- The Invitation
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — Netflix Family
- Mulligan: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- My Oni Girl (JP) — Netflix Film
May 29th
- Bionic (BR) — Netflix Film
- Colors of Evil: Red (PL) — Netflix Film
- Dancing for the Devil” The 7M TikTok Cult — Netflix Documentary
May 30th
- 2 Hearts
- Eric (GB) — Netflix Series
May 31st
- A Part of You (SE) — Netflix Film
- Chola Chabuca
- How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) — Netflix Series
- Raising Voices (ES) — Netflix Series
Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film
Leaving for Last Call
- Brightburn (May 4th)
- Parasite (May 13th)
- Charlie’s Angel (May 14th)
- Smile (May 14th)
- Men in Black: International (May 14th)
- You’ve Got Mail (May 20th)
- Neighbors (May 31st)
- Shrek (May 31st)
Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.
Image credit: Netflix