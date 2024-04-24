fbpx
New on Netflix Canada: May 2024

Check out Atlas starring J.Lo and Simu Liu and the 3rd season of Bridgerton

Dean Daley
Apr 24, 202411:31 AM EDT 0 comments

In May 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1, Unfrosted, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Live Event) and Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez and Canada’s Simu Liu.

Coming Soon

  • Buying London (GB) — Netflix Series
  • The Life You Wanted (IT) — Netflix Series
  • Monster (ID) — Netflix Film 

May 1st

  • Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) — Netflix Comedy 
  • Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) — Netflix Film 
  • Frankly Speaking (KR) — Netflix Film
  • Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) — Netflix Series
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Marry Me
  • Mother’s Day
  • Psych: Seasons 1-8
  • The Reader
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Shutter Island
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Vacation
  • Van Helsing

May 2nd

  • A Man in Full — Netflix Series
  • Beautiful Rebel (IT) — Netflix Film 
  • Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • T.P Bon (KP) — Netflix Anime 

May 3rd

  • Bullet Train
  • John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Postcards (NG) — Netflix Series
  • Selling the OC: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Stand Up Guys
  • The Unbroken Voice: Season (CO) — Netflix Series
  • Unfrosted — Netflix Film 

May 4th

  • The Atypical Family (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Katt Williams: Woke Foke — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event) 

May 5th

  • Roast of Tom Brady — Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event) 

May 7th

  • Super Rich in Korea (KR) — Netflix Series
  • xXx: Return of Xander Cage

May 8th

  • The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB)

May 9th

  • Bodkin — Netflix Series
  • The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Mother of the Bride — Netflix Film 
  • Thank You, Next (TR) — Netflix Series

May 10th

  • Blood of Zeus: Season 2 — Netflix Anime 
  • Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Living with Leopards (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) — Netflix Series

May 11th

  • Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart — Netflix Comedy Special 

May 12th

  • Pain & Gain

May 13th

  • American Sniper
  • Blended
  • Princess Power: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • San Andreas
  • The Judge

May 15th

  • Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Disturbia
  • The Island
  • The November Man
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

May 16th

  • 8 Mile
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 — Netflix Series
  • Girls Trip
  • Jaws
  • Les Misérables
  • Maestro in Blue: Season 2 (GR) — Netflix Series
  • Robin Hood

May 17th

  • The 8 Show (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Power — Netflix Documentary 
  • Thelma the Unicorn — Netflix Family 

May 18th

  • Ella Enchanted
  • Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

May 19th

  • Golden Kamuy (JP) — Netflix Film 

May 20th

  • Mean Dreams
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – –Netflix Series

May 21st

  • Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy — Netflix Comedy 

May 22nd

  • Top Gun
  • Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) — Netflix Series
  • World War Z

May 23rd

  • El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man (MX) — Netflix Comedy 
  • Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • Ice Age: Collision Course
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
  • In Good Hands 2 (TR) — Netflix Film 
  • Tires — Netflix Series

May 24th

  • Atlas — Netflix Film 
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Invitation
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — Netflix Family 
  • Mulligan: Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • My Oni Girl (JP) — Netflix Film 

May 29th

  • Bionic (BR) — Netflix Film
  • Colors of Evil: Red (PL) — Netflix Film 
  • Dancing for the Devil” The 7M TikTok Cult — Netflix Documentary 

May 30th

  • 2 Hearts
  • Eric (GB) — Netflix Series

May 31st

  • A Part of You (SE) — Netflix Film 
  • Chola Chabuca
  • How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) — Netflix Series
  • Raising Voices (ES) — Netflix Series

Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film 

Leaving for Last Call

  • Brightburn (May 4th)
  • Parasite (May 13th)
  • Charlie’s Angel (May 14th)
  • Smile (May 14th)
  • Men in Black: International  (May 14th)
  • You’ve Got Mail (May 20th)
  • Neighbors (May 31st)
  • Shrek (May 31st)

  • Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.

    Image credit: Netflix

