New on CBC Gem: May 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in May.
Highlights include Penny Dreadful season 3, Parasite, and more.
Read on for the full list:
May 1st
- Nadiya’s Simple Spices
- Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV
- Iris
May 3rd
- Penny Dreadful: Season 3
- Escape to the Country: Season 30
May 8th
- Avoidance: Season 2
May 10th
- Animal Control: Season 2
May 12th
- The Borgias: Season 2
May 15th
- Parasite
May 17th
- Name Me Lawand
- Boat Story
- Boyhood
May 24th
- Better Date Than Never: Season 1
- Dinosaur
- Ness Murby: Transcending
May 29th
- Sort Out Your Life: Season 1
May 31st
- Hop
Sneak Peek at June
- Bear’s Lair
- Junior Baking Show: Season 9
- Please Like Me
CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
