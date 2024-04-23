fbpx
News

After nearly 15 years, Apple’s iPad might finally get a calculator app

10 + 4 = how many years has the iPad not had a calculator app

Patrick O'Rourke
Apr 23, 20244:47 PM EDT 3 comments

For years, the internet has clamoured for an Apple-developed iPad calculator app — well, that might finally be happening.

According to MacRumors, Apple plans to introduce a native calculator app alongside iPadOS 18. The tech giant will likely reveal its tablet operating system update in June at WWDC, followed by a public release in September.

It’s been possible to download third-party iPad calculator apps for several years, but most of the good ones have a cost attached to them.

Get ready for a bigger version of Apple’s iPhone calculator app.

What will the official iPad calculator app look like? While we still don’t know for sure, I bet it’s just a larger version of the already excellent stock iPhone calculator app. In 2022, Apple brought its official weather app to the iPad following years of demand.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple make a joke at WWDC regarding the arrival of its calculator app on iPad.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant recently announced its ‘Let Loose’ iPad event is scheduled for May 7th.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Quebecor kills Manitoba expansions plan, blames CRTC decision

News

Uber launches in Newfoundland and Labrador

News

Eastlink launches device return program called easyTab Flex

News

Public Mobile’s $29/20GB 4G plan returns as competitors jack prices

Comments