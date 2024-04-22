Tim Hortons mistakenly told half a million Canadians they won a boat: law firm

Tim Hortons is facing a potential lawsuit over an email it had accidentally sent to Canadians stating they had won a boat.

On April 19th, the Montreal-based law firm LPC Avocats submitted an application for a class-action lawsuit with the Superior Court of Quebec. While the suit has yet to be authorized, LPC Avocats states that roughly 500,000 Canadians received the false email related to Tim Hortons’ annual Roll Up To Win contest.

Tim Hortons was quick to send a follow-up email to explain that this was a “technical error” and that customers should “disregard” the previous message, but naturally, the damage was done. Given that the would-be prize was worth more than $60,000, Canadians were understandably upset over the mistake.

Worse still, Tim Hortons hasn’t mentioned any form of compensation. Last year, a similar issue saw Tim Hortons erroneously email customers to say they’d won $10,000 cash prizes, but it had at least offered a $50 gift card for its restaurants.

It remains to be seen what will come of the lawsuit or whether Tim Hortons will offer any sort of compensation. In a statement to CTV News, the coffee chain acknowledged the “human error” behind the email snafu while saying “we firmly believe there is no merit to the lawsuit and we will address this through the court.”

In the meantime, Tim Hortons has been hyping up its new pizza menu items, which have left many Canadians puzzled.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Via: CTV News