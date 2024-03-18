Open date set for Apple’s big new store in Ontario’s Square One mall

An official opening date for Apple’s new Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Square One Apple Store location has been revealed.

As first reported by MacRumors, the tech company’s grand opening for the refreshed Mississauga Square One store is scheduled for Saturday, March 23th at 10am ET.

An X post from @ApolloZhaoD confirmed the date and time, while also offering a better idea of the store’s location within Square One. Apple’s new store is located in the mall’s Level 2 food court beside clothing store Levi’s.

Get ready. Great things are in store.

Apple Square One

Opens Saturday March, 23 at 10:00 am pic.twitter.com/MXFZn6OO90 — 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠 (@ApolloZhaoD) March 16, 2024

The Apple Store’s covered front currently teases the slogan, “Get ready. Great things are in store,” alongside the opening date. It also appears to be larger than the previous location, with a curved facade.

Square One is Canada’s second-largest indoor mall, which is likely why Apple invested in a larger store.

According to Apple’s website, the last day the old location will remain open is Thursday, March 21st, as there seems to be a one-day transition between the old and new location.

Apple currently has 12 Apple Store in Ontario.

Image credit: @ApolloZhaoD



Source: Apple Via: MacRumors