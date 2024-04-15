Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 spotted in Bluetooth SIG database

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 has appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database, showcasing the model number ‘SM-L305U’ (via @SamMobile).

The device spotted in the Bluetooth SIG database shows that the wearable features Bluetooth 5.3 with LE, which is the same as the Galaxy Watch 6.

The smartwatch will also reportedly sport a 3nm processor, which the company will unveil alongside the Galaxy Watch 7. This 3nm process is 50 percent more power efficient than the Exynos W930 chip.

This could mean better battery life than its predecessor. Apple is also working to improve the battery on its Apple Watch, so it makes sense Samsung is looking to do the same.

The South Korean company could also include the 32GB of storage, which is double that of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Watch 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: SamMobile