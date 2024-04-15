Pixel 9 series, Fold 2 to sport upgraded modem, satellite connectivity: report

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series will reportedly get a modem upgrade and emergency satellite connectivity.

The details come from an Android Authority report citing a “Google insider.” According to the report, the Pixel 9 series will sport the ‘Samsung Modem 5400,’ an upgrade from the Exynos Modem 5300 used in the Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7 series.

While not a Qualcomm modem like some hoped, the newer 5400 should bring several improvements over the 5300. The tipster didn’t give Android Authority any specs but said the 5400 should be faster and more power-efficient. Additionally, the modem’s software stack was upgraded, which should improve stability. Also of note is support for ‘3GPP Rel. 17,’ which enables support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). In other words, satellite-based communication.

We’ve known for a while that Google was working on satellite connectivity in Android 15. Now, with the Pixel 9 series set to support NTN, it looks like Google’s Pixel line will be the first to use Android’s native satellite implementation.

Satellite connectivity limited to T-Mobile, texting at start

Android Authority reports that U.S. carrier T-Mobile, in collaboration with SpaceX, will provide support for the feature to start. Eventually, it will expand to other providers. That likely means Canadians won’t be able to use satellite connectivity right away. When it does expand to Canada, Rogers and Telus could be among the first to support it.

The report also revealed some information about how satellite connectivity will work on the Pixel line and likely Android 15. The Pixel 9 series will use a special ‘Satellite Gateway’ app to handle communications with emergency services via an ‘Emergency SOS’ feature. When people access the feature, they will need to answer a few basic questions, some with pre-defined answers, to speed along the process. Users will also receive an option to notify emergency contacts, after which they can message emergency services.

Some of the questions include:

What happened?

[Are you/Are they/Is everyone] breathing?

In total, how many people are [missing/trapped]?

What best described your situation?

What is on fire?

Are there weapons involved?

What type of vehicle or vessel?

Do any of these apply?

There will also be several new animations added to Android to help people align their phones to connect to satellites.

Android Authority reports that the new modem will come to all cellular-enabled Tensor G4 devices. That means the Pixel 9 series — expected to include the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL — and the second-gen Pixel Fold, which will also get satellite connectivity capabilities. The Google insider also mentioned Google is working on a 5G tablet with the codename ‘clementine’ that will use the modem, but little is known about the device so far.

The move to a new modem should be good news for Pixel fans. Since Google made the jump to its semi-custom Tensor chips, Pixel devices have used Samsung modems to make development easier since Google collaborates with Samsung’s ‘S.LSI’ division to make Tensor. However, the use of Samsung Exynos modems in Pixels has led to various problems for users, with the Pixel 6 having notorious modem problems. Things improved with the Pixel 7 and 8 devices, but they still fall short of devices equipped with Qualcomm modems. Any improvement to the modems used in Pixels is welcome.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series in the fall. You can read everything we know about the upcoming phones here.

Source: Android Authority