Amazon has several deals on the 249g DJI Mini 3

The DJI Mini 3 is a portable drone that weighs 249g, which means you don’t need a drone pilot certificate to use it in Canada.

The drone is capable of flying for 38 minutes, and that can be extended up to 51 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

It can capture 4K HDR video and features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which can be positioned vertically or horizontally, though it tops out at 4K/30fps.

MobileSyrup reporter Bradley Bennett reviewed the DJI Mini 3 when it came out and gave it an 8/10 score, saying that “the Mini 3 is the best drone for casual flyers, and some pros might even be able to get use out of it since the camera punches nicely above its weight class in the sky.”

You can check out the review and Amazon’s deals on the drone below:

Find all available deals on the DJI Mini 3 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.