Adobe injecting powerful AI creation tools into Premiere Pro

Adobe has a suite of new AI tools for Premiere Pro that can add or remove items from a shot or even extend scenes. Third-party tools like Sora from OpenAI may also allow people to generate b-roll out of thin air.

There’s no release date for the AI products yet, but the company is promising to roll them out in 2024. To further this, Adobe even said that some of the third-party AI models used in its demo video are just showcasing what the features could look like. There are no promises that third-party AI models will ship in the final product.

Overall, the demo video showcases a lot of potential, even if some of the examples, like the scene extension tool, are still pretty obviously AI. That said, for storyboarding or a low-budget short film, some of these tools could really help inexperienced filmmakers get the most out of an edit.

I think the ability to edit things out of shots will become so quick that it will become a skill a lot more people will use. On the other hand, I’m less excited about using AI b-roll since it feels a little less like a tool to improve your shot and rather something to replace it.

Via: The Verge