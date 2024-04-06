Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [April 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Loot (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 3rd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

One year after her public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak, Molly Wells has sworn off new relationships while continuing to focus on her charity work.

Loot was created by Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) and stars Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Joel Kim Booster (Big Mouth) and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment).

Sugar [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 5th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Mystery drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A private investigator must deal with inner demons as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a famed Hollywood producer’s granddaughter.

Sugar was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend) and stars Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve), Amy Ryan (Birdman) and James Cromwell (Babe).

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

Mary & George

Crave premiere date: April 5th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

This series is based on the true story of how the Countess of Buckingham, Mary Villiers, moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover.

Mary & George was created by D.C. Moore (Not Safe For Work) and stars Julianne Moore (May December), Nicholas Galitzine (Bottoms), Tony Curran (Outlaw King) and Laurie Davidson (Will).

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

This week in Crave news: It’s worth noting that Larry David’s popular Curb Your Enthusiasm comedy series comes to an end on Crave on Sunday after nearly 25 years.

Disney+

Wish

Original theatrical release date: November 22nd, 2023

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 3rd, 2024

Genre: Musical fantasy comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

A 17-year-old girl teams up with a magical star to rebel against the kingdom’s evil ruler.

Wish was directed by Chris Buck (Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) and features the voices of Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces).

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

Netflix

Ripley [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 4th, 2024

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (45 to 76 minutes each)

Tom Ripley must build a web of lies after taking a unique job from a wealthy man in Italy.

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley was created by Steve Zaillian (Schindler’s List) and stars Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) and Dakota Fanning (I Am Sam).

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Música [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 4th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

An aspiring creator with synesthesia balances love, family and his Brazilian culture in Newark.

Música was co-written and directed by YouTuber Rudy Mancuso and stars Mancuso, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 5) [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: April 4th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

The fifth and final season of the Star Trek series originally on Crave is now streaming on Paramount+.

It follows the Discovery crew as they’re assigned to a top-secret “Red Directive” mission that sees them seeking out a specific object aboard an abandoned 800-year-old Romulan science vessel.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek movie series) and stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Anthony Rapp (Rent) and Mary Wiseman (Longmire). It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto.

A Standard Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month or $89.99/year, while a Premium membership is priced at $13.99/month or $124.99/year. A lower-cost ad-enabled option, as well as a price increase for the Standard membership, will come later this month.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

