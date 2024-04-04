Freedom Mobile inaugurates new Toronto headquarters

Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau took to Twitter/X to announce the inauguration of Freedom Mobile’s new Toronto headquarters.

“Exactly one year after our acquisition for @FreedomMobile, this morning we inaugurated our brand new headquarters in Toronto at 88 Queens Quay. We will continue to break new ground in Canada for the benefit of consumers. Just watch us!” Péladeau wrote.

The post included a few photos from the event.

Exactly one year after our acquisition for @FreedomMobile, this morning we inaugurated our brand new headquarters in Toronto at 88 Queens Quay. We will continue to break new ground in Canada for the benefit of consumers. Just watch us! pic.twitter.com/85uSln3ngP — Pierre Karl Péladeau (@PKP_Qc) April 3, 2024

In another post, Péladeau highlighted a nod to his father in the office, a quote on the wall that reads:

“Les affaires, c’est comme le sport. Ce n’est pas seulment le talent qui compte, mais le désir de réussir et de gagner.

“Business is like sports. Talent isn’t everything: you also need desire and the will to win.”

It will be interesting to see what comes next from Freedom now that it’s owned by Quebecor. Since the acquisition, Freedom has offered aggressive promotional pricing, notably adding huge data buckets and U.S. roaming to many of its plans, boosting the value significantly compared to more expensive options from other providers. Freedom’s offers have outlasted competitors, with some attempting to match before abandoning promos for more expensive options.

However, Péladeau previously admitted Freedom’s promotions wouldn’t last forever, saying on an earnings call that the pricing practice on its wireless plans will make “less and less [sense] in the future.”

