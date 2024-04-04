fbpx
News

Alleged Nothing Phone codenames hint two more device on the way in 2024

It's unclear when the handsets are expected to launch

Dean Daley
Apr 4, 20241:25 PM EDT 0 comments

‘Nothing’ recently launched the Phone 2a in Europe, but unfortunately, we didn’t get the handset in Canada. However, a new leak suggests that two more Nothing phones are on the way.

According to leaker Dylan Roussel (@evowizz), two new Nothing handsets are coming this year. Roussel posted this leak on X (formerly Twitter) and cited the model name “PacmanPro – Tetris.”

The Nothing Phone 2a had the codename “Pacman — Aerodactyl,” which indicates one of these phones might be related to the company’s ‘a series.’ Nothing reportedly plans to launch a community version of Nothing Phone 2a, which could be related to this codename.

On the other hand, “Tetris” might be related to the Nothing Phone 3, as the company has yet to launch a flagship in 2024.

The fact each Nothing Phone has a Pokémon attached to its codename makes me like the unique smartphone company even more. However, we still don’t know the Pokémon related to either handset.

The Nothing Phone 3 could launch in July, similar to last year’s Nothing Phone 2.

Source: @evowizz Via: Android Authority

