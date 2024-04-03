Google’s April security patch is now available for Pixel devices

Google’s April security patch for Pixels is now available.

Unlike March’s Feature Drop, which offered new features, April’s includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users.

Here’s what’s included in the notes:

Fix for issue causing black screen to appear when unlocking screen in certain conditions *[Pixel 5a 5G)

Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms *[Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold]

Fix for issue with black halo artifacts appearing under certain conditions in the viewfinder upon transitioning from photo to video mode at 1x zoom *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

Fix for issue where users are unable to re-expose image after tapping anywhere on the viewfinder *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

The patch is available via an over-the-air update.

Source: Android