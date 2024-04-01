fbpx
The best April Fools’ jokes we’ve found so far

Not every joke sucks today

Patrick O'Rourke
Apr 1, 20243:23 PM EDT 0 comments
Virtual Boy Pro

April Fools’ Day sucks, and in most cases, the jokes aren’t funny and just end up confusing people, but there are a few gems out there — mostly very out-there, not believable fake products or events.

Ranging from IGN‘s Virtual Boy Pro to the ultimate Pokemon Sleep tournament and a 97,619 Floppy Disc Edition of Cyberpunk 2077, there are a few funny jokes this year, so we’ve compiled the best we’ve found so far in one place.

Check them out below:

Virtual Boy Pro

First up, we have IGN‘s Virtual Boy Pro, a VR headset-like device that turns the Switch into a display you strap to your head, Samsung Gear VR style.

Pokemon Sleep Tournament

The Pokemon Company is holding a Pokemon Sleep tournament where players compete in an eight-hour and 30-minute contest to see who can sleep the best.  Now this is a competition I can get behind.

97,619 Floppy Disc Edition of Cyberpunk 2077

The header says it all. Have you ever wanted to play Cyberpunk 2077 on 97,619 floppy discs? Well, you still can’t, but the prospect of the game releasing on this many 3.5-inch floppy discs is funny.

Sega reveals ‘CLC’

If you’re a 90s gamer like myself, you’ll remember Sega’s “Tower of Power.” Building off that classic meme, Sega’s April Fools’ gag was new “lock-on technology” that allowed players to stack classic Sega cartridges, including a new ‘Big Head Mode’ for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Palworld dating Sim

In this fake Palworld update, you date your Pals. Yes, you read that correctly. Have you ever wanted to date the Black Marketeer? Maybe you want to date Lovander, the Pal that wants to mate with humans?

Funny social media posts

From a fictional Apple 12-inch Liquid Retina M3 to Elon Musk buying the developer behind GTA V, there are several funny social media posts out there.

Image credit: IGN (screenshot)

Source: IGN, @Pokemon_cojp, CyberpunkGame, @Sega, @Palworld_EN

