fbpx
Deals

Refurbished M3 iMac arrives at Apple Canada

The M3 iMacs are available in 8-Core-CPU/8-Core GPU and 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU versions

MobileSyrup
Mar 14, 20245:04 PM EDT 1 comment

Apple’s 2023-refreshed iMacs with the M3 chipset are now available on the tech giant’s refurbished store in Canada.

The 24-inch iMacs are available in ‘Green,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Silver’ colourways. The iMacs feature 500nits brightness with a 4.5k Retina display.

The M3 iMacs are available in 8-Core-CPU/8-Core GPU and 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU versions. Check out the refurbished deals below:

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Green: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Blue: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Pink: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Silver: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Yellow: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Green: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Pink: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Orange: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU (512GB SSD) – Pink: $1,869 (regularly $2,199)

Find all refurbished M3 iMac deals here. Find all Apple refurbished deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Steam’s Spring Sale is on now with discounts up to 80 percent off

Deals

Amazon is launching a new ‘Big Spring Sale’ in Canada

Deals

Telus calling people with $34/50GB 4G, $39/50GB 5G offers

Deals

Here are 5 solid gaming deals at Best Buy right now (Mar. 15-21)

Comments