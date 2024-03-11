Qualcomm will unveil a new chipset on March 18th

Before the eventual release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 later this year, it looks like Qualcomm has another chipset up its sleeve.

According to the chip giant on Weibo, it is gearing up to reveal a new SoC on Monday, March 18th. While the company hasn’t explicitly named the chip, rumours suggest it’s the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, according to AndroidCentral.

The new chipset is expected to be a ‘toned down’ version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and it will reportedly feature one Cortex-X4 prime core operating at 3.01GHz, alongside four Cortex-A720 performance cores and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores.

It will also sport a slightly lower spec, but still capable Adreno 735 GPU. Other details about the chipset are sparse, though it is likely that it will offer a range of AI-related features.

There’s speculation that Qualcomm might also unveil the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at the event. This chip would likely target the upper mid-range smartphone market.

We’ll likely learn more about the launch over the week.

Source: Qualcomm, via: AndroidCentral