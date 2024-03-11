Apple and Netflix practically shut out at Oscars amid Oppenheimer sweep

Only one Oscar was won between Netflix and Apple during the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

Despite racking up a total of 32 nominations, the only award claimed by either streamer was the former’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a short film by Wes Anderson. (Notably, this was also the prolific writer-director’s first Oscar win.)

This is despite the fact that both Netflix and Apple had major films recognized in several categories: Bradley Cooper’s Maestro (seven nominations) and Martin Scoresese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (ten nominations), respectively. This helped Netflix and Apple secure 19 and 13 nominations, respectively, including those for the coveted Best Picture. Controversy even ensued when Lily Gladstone, who was up for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, lost to Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Otherwise, Universal’s Oppenheimer largely dominated all of the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).

In the past, the streamers have had solid success at the Oscars. While Netflix has never taken home Best Picture, it has won 23 awards to date, including the likes of Best Director (for Alfonso Cuarón/Roma and Jane Campion/The Power of the Dog) and Best Cinematography (Alfonso Cuarón/Roma). Meanwhile, Apple TV+ took home Best Picture in 2022 for CODA, despite the service only launching three years prior.

Awards recognition is a big reason why streamers like Apple and Netflix are spending hundreds of millions on single movies, outside of just having more content for their services. Therefore, the companies no doubt must be disappointed when the likes of Maestro and Killers of the Flower Moon come home empty-handed.

For more on the Oscars, check out our breakdown of where to stream every Best Picture nominee in Canada.

Image credit: Apple