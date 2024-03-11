Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 could look nearly identical to the Apple Watch

In terms of smartwatches, the Apple Watch is considered the all-around best (unless you’re an Android user), leaving companies like Samsung and Google in the dust — or so we thought.

A new report suggests Samsung is considering switching its screen design from a circle to an Apple Watch-like square. The report from SamMobile says the switch is “enthusiastically being considered internally” by Samsung but that the switch is likely a ways off.

An earlier leak suggests this year’s Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to release in July alongside the Galaxy Ring, could make the switch to a square shape, but previous leaks don’t mention the design shift.



Samsung released its first smartwatch in 2013, the Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which featured a square display, before switching to circular watches to appease fitness enthusiasts and mirror the design of a standard watch.



While Samsung’s specific reason for switching the screen design is unclear, the answer could be related to 2023 sales dropping 20 percent behind the Apple Watch.



We’ll likely find out more in late July or early August when Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to release.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Android Headlines Via: 9to5Google