Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [March 4-10]

Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Travel documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) takes part in Midsummer in Sweden, goes on a culinary tour in France and visits his mother’s native Scotland.

Crave

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 5) [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: March 5th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes on Tuesdays at 10pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)

More controversial stories from the wrestling world are shared, including those on Kurt Angle, Chris Adams, Brutus Beefcake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, The Sandman, and Vince McMahon’s 1984 purchase of Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW).

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Original theatrical release date: April 7th, 2023

Crave premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A group of environmental activists plan to blow up an oil pipeline at two different places.

Based on Andreas Malm’s 2021 book of the same name, How to Blow Up a Pipeline was directed by Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) and stars Ariela Barer (Runaways, also co-writer), Kristine Froseth (The Society), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Sasha Lane (Loki) and Jayme Lawson (The Batman).

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Original theatrical premiere date: October 13th, 2024

Crave premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

A young vampire who’s too sensitive to kill meets a lonely, suicidal teen who agrees to give his life to her, but before that, she has to help him fulfill his last wishes.

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person was directed by Montreal’s Ariane Louis-Seize (The Depths) and stars Montreal’s Sara Montpetit (Maria Chapdelaine) and Montreal’s Félix-Antoine Bénard (Bye Bye).

Wonka

Original theatrical premiere date: December 15th, 2024

Crave premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Musical fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Willy Wonka travels to Europe to open a chocolate shop, only to find himself in massive debt and facing off against conspiring rival chocolatiers.

Based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka was directed by Paul King (Paddington) and stars Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers) and Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Disney+

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Original Hulu premiere date: January 31st, 2024

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 6th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Anthology

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A group of women seek revenge against famed writer Truman Capote after he exposes their darkest secrets.

Based on Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans was created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam (Feud) and stars Naomi Watts (The Impossible), Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry), Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) and Demi Moore (Ghost).

Poor Things

Original theatrical release date: December 8th, 2023

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 6th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Anthology

Runtime: 2 hours, 22 minutes

A young woman in Victorian London is resurrected, leading her on a global journey of self-discovery.

Based on Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, Poor Things was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) and stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Ramy Youssef (Ramy) and Christopher Abbott (Girls).

Netflix

Damsel [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Dark fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

A betrothed young woman must fight for survival after she’s offered as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Damsel was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ray Winstone (Nil by Mouth), Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got To Do With It) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon).

The Gentlemen [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 7th, 2024

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 67 minutes each)

An aristocrat discovers his inherited family estate is home to a massive weed empire, putting him into conflict with its proprietors.

Based on Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name, The Gentlemen was created by Ritchie and stars Theo James (The White Lotus), Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 6th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (63 to 66 minutes each)

Haunted by her experiences in a disciplinary school, a woman seeks to expose the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Prime Video

American Fiction

Original theatrical release date: December 15th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

An upper-class professor who writes an outlandish satire of stereotypical “Black stories,” only for his life to completely change when it becomes a big success.

Based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction was written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Good Place) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Issa Rae (Insecure), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and John Ortiz (Fast & Furious series).

Anatomy of a Fall

Original theatrical release date: October 20th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2024

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 32 minutes

A novelist fights to clear her name after she’s accused of murdering her husband in a remote chalet.

Anatomy of a Fall was co-written and directed by Justine Triet (Sibyl) and stars Sandra Hüller (Requiem), Swann Arlaud (Bloody Milk), Milo Machado-Graner (In Therapy) and Antoine Reinartz (Irma Vep).

Ricky Stanicky

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 7th, 2024

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Decades after inventing an imaginary friend to get them out of trouble, three friends must hire a washed-up actor to impersonate him to appease their families.

Ricky Stanicky was directed by Peter Farrelly (Dumb & Dumber) and stars Zac Efron (The Iron Claw), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Andrew Santino (Dave) and John Cena (Peacemaker).

